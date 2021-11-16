According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, via the Associated Press, the 20-year-old Savarino was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday. He admitted to having consumed “several shots,” per court records, and a subsequent test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08, over the legal limit. In addition to DWI, Savarino was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21 and cited for the stop-sign violation.
The vehicle was registered to Banchero, who was reportedly in the back seat at the time. The 19-year-old forward, a five-star recruit out of Seattle, was selected by media members last month as the preseason ACC Player and Freshman of the Year, and is considered a strong early candidate to go No. 1 overall in next year’s NBA draft.
Several hours before Tuesday’s game, Krzyzewski released a statement in which he said (via WRAL), “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”
The game against Gardner-Webb marked the fourth of what Krzyzewski, 74, has said will be his final season. Savarino is the son of Krzyzewski’s oldest daughter, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, who is an assistant director of athletics at Duke.
A junior guard, Savarino, has seen action in one of Duke’s games thus far this season, a win over Army in which he played just over three minutes and was credited with a rebound while missing his only shot attempt. After getting no playing time as a freshman, he appeared in two games last season for the Blue Devils and was on the court for a total of approximately four minutes.