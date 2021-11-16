According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, via the Associated Press, the 20-year-old Savarino was pulled over for allegedly running a stop sign at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday. He admitted to having consumed “several shots,” per court records, and a subsequent test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08, over the legal limit. In addition to DWI, Savarino was charged with driving after consuming under the age of 21 and cited for the stop-sign violation.
The vehicle was registered to Banchero, who was reportedly in the back seat at the time. The 19-year-old forward, a five-star recruit out of Seattle, was selected by media members last month as the preseason ACC Player and Freshman of the Year, and he is considered an early candidate to go No. 1 in next year’s NBA draft.
Several hours before Tuesday’s game, Krzyzewski released a statement in which he said (via WRAL): “We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team. Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”
After the game, a 95-52 Duke win that upped the No. 7 Blue Devils’ record to 4-0, Krzyzewski said at a news conference that “we had a violation of our standards.” He said the matter was being handled internally.
When asked about the decision to give Banchero a start while Savarino was absent, Krzyzewski replied that they were “two entirely different situations.”
“The headlines might make it look it’s the same, but it’s not,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “The decisions we made are in conjunction with our authorities — my superiors — and we’re taking action. We took action, and we will continue to take action.”
The game against Gardner-Webb was the fourth of what Krzyzewski, 74, has said will be his final season. Savarino is the son of Krzyzewski’s oldest daughter, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, who is an assistant athletic director at Duke.
A junior guard, Savarino has seen action in one of Duke’s games this season, a win over Army in which he played just over three minutes and was credited with a rebound while missing his only shot attempt. After getting no playing time as a freshman, he appeared in two games last season and was on the court for a total of approximately four minutes.
Savarino initially made Duke’s team as a walk-on in 2019, but he was given an athletic scholarship this year.