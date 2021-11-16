Who, then, does that apply to with the Nationals? A lot of guys. But a handful of the more prominent ones are outfielder Donovan Casey; left-handers Tim Cate, Evan Lee and Ben Braymer; right-hander Richard Guasch; catcher Israel Pineda; and shortstop Jordy Barley.
Is there a catch? Why wouldn’t any noncompetitive team take a flier on one or five of these players, just to see what happens? The safeguard is that all Rule 5 selections are placed on their new team’s 26-man roster, where they have to remain for the entire subsequent season if that team wants to keep them. If a player is removed from the active roster, he is placed on waivers and can be grabbed by any of the 29 other teams. If he clears waivers, he must be offered back to his original club.
Washington, for example, is unlikely to protect Pineda, a 21-year-old, because it is highly unlikely that another team would use a roster spot on a backup catcher with no major league experience. The same could apply to Guasch, whom the Nationals acquired in the Yan Gomes/Josh Harrison trade with the Oakland Athletics in July; or Barley, a raw infielder they netted in the Daniel Hudson deal with the San Diego Padres. Leaving each of them exposed could be considered a calculated risk.
So now what?
By Friday, the Nationals have to decide whom to protect. Casey, Cate and Lee are most relevant to that discussion. Casey seems to be a lock to be added to the 40-man roster, because Washington wouldn’t want to lose one of the four players it received from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Casey was first assigned to Class AA Harrisburg, where he hit extremely well, before ascending to Class AAA Rochester. The 25-year-old also has played for the Nationals in the Arizona Fall League, showing that they wanted to get more looks at him. In all likelihood, he is the next outfielder in line behind Juan Soto, Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez. And he could jump the latter two depending on how the offseason shakes out.
Cate and Lee are far bigger question marks. Among the uncertainties is whether another team would scoop either up if the Nationals chose not to protect them. Cate, a second-round pick out of Connecticut in 2019, is a 24-year-old lefty with a plus curveball. His other pitches have left a lot to be desired over 2½ minor league seasons. In 2021, he posted a 5.31 ERA and made all 21 of his starts with Harrisburg. When the Nationals acquired 12 prospects at the deadline — including starters Josiah Gray, Gerardo Carrillo, Aldo Ramirez, Seth Shuman and Guasch — Cate was bumped down the organizational pecking order.
Lee, also a 24-year-old lefty, was a two-way player at Arkansas who converted to a full-time starter in 2021. He made 21 appearances for high Class A Wilmington, 20 of them starts, and finished with a 4.32 ERA in 77 innings. The Nationals, proud of his development so far, were impressed by how he took to the new role. Mark Scialabba, an assistant general manager who has overseen player development, spoke highly of Lee’s year in early September.
“He primarily uses three pitches in the fastball, curveball and change-up. But he has a cutter/slider that he’s working on, too,” Scialabba said. “He calls it a cutter, and we think that with his change-up, he’s got a legitimate chance to start. But I think at the end of the day, if you have a reliever there, you still have a lot of value. He definitely has the potential to pitch in the big leagues for us.”
Like Casey, Lee pitched in the Arizona Fall League, making all of his appearances out of the bullpen. Earlier this month, Scialabba explained that while they wanted to see how Lee fared as a reliever, his arm was tired and they didn’t gauge much. Maybe other teams couldn’t, either. Rule 5 selections are typically made by non-contending teams that can take a chance with a slow-to-develop player. The Nationals, for example, haven’t picked a player in the major league phase of the Rule 5 draft since 2010, back when they weren’t a contender — though that could change, along with the possibility that the entire event is altered or rescheduled by whatever comes of collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
If the Nationals only protect one player — and, again, Casey would be the most logical — it wouldn’t be because of a lack of 40-man space. They currently have three open spots. That number could easily grow if they needed it to, especially with the possibility that a few arbitration-eligible players are non-tendered (effectively released) in December. But it is also important to remember that not every Rule 5 decision is binding.
In November 2019, the Nationals protected Braymer, now a 27-year-old lefty who is off the 40-man and could be selected if another club is interested. Last November, they protected Steven Fuentes, a 24-year-old righty, and he became a minor league free agent last week. And two Decembers ago, the Miami Marlins selected Sterling Sharp, then a pitcher for Washington, before he made four major league appearances, was designated for assignment and returned to the Nationals. Sharp, 26, is Rule 5 eligible again.