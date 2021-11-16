By Friday, the Nationals have to decide whom to protect. Casey, Cate and Lee are most relevant to that discussion. Casey seems to be a lock to be added to the 40-man roster, because Washington wouldn’t want to lose one of the four players it received from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Casey was first assigned to Class AA Harrisburg, where he hit extremely well, before ascending to Class AAA Rochester. The 25-year-old also has played for the Nationals in the Arizona Fall League, showing that they wanted to get more looks at him. In all likelihood, he is the next outfielder in line behind Juan Soto, Lane Thomas, Victor Robles, Andrew Stevenson and Yadiel Hernandez. And he could jump the latter two depending on how the offseason shakes out.