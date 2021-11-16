1. Tennessee Titans (8-2) | Last week’s rank: 1
The Titans just held on against the Saints on the failed two-point conversion attempt by New Orleans with just more than a minute remaining. The offense is somewhat limited these days, without RB Derrick Henry and without WR Julio Jones. But QB Ryan Tannehill had a TD run and a TD pass, and the defense did the rest. That probably will have to be the formula for the remainder of the season. And it’s a potentially effective one. The Titans’ six straight wins include five in a row over playoff teams from last season.
2. Green Bay Packers (8-2) | Last week’s rank: 5
The Packers still haven’t a lost game with Aaron Rodgers at QB since the season opener. He was far from brilliant Sunday in his return, throwing an end-zone interception. But he was good enough, as RB A.J. Dillon ran for a pair of fourth-quarter TDs and the defense did the rest. The knee injury suffered by RB Aaron Jones reportedly is relatively mild and will not be a long-term issue. The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the road to the Super Bowl in the conference runs through Green Bay, that makes things very tough for other top contenders.
3. Dallas Cowboys (7-2) | Last week’s rank: 7
QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys bounced back in a big way. Prescott knocked the rust off his game and threw for 296 yards and two TDs in Sunday’s trouncing of the Falcons. It was quite an improvement over the listless offensive performance in Week 9′s loss to the Broncos in Prescott’s return from his calf injury. The Cowboys can play with anyone when they show up and are at something approaching their best.
4. Arizona Cardinals (8-2) | Last week’s rank: 2
Playing a second straight game without QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins caught up to the Cardinals as they were overwhelmed at home by the Panthers. Fill-in QB Colt McCoy failed to finish the game and the Cardinals never really had a chance. Will all be well when Murray and Hopkins return? Perhaps. But the differences are so small between the top NFC contenders and every defeat potentially looms large in the jockeying for seeding. Losing at home to a team like the Panthers represents a lost opportunity, even without two offensive stars.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) | Last week’s rank: 3
The defense simply couldn’t get off the field in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field, allowing Washington to put away the game with a 19-play drive that took nearly 10½ minutes off the clock. That should not happen. QB Tom Brady threw a pair of first-quarter interceptions but only one of them was his doing. The other came on a perfectly thrown pass that was bobbled. The champs need to regroup after two straight losses. But remember, the Bucs were 7-5 last season before everything came together.
6. New England Patriots (6-4) | Last week’s rank: 9
It should surprise absolutely no one if Patriots Coach Bill Belichick gets this team, in Year 2 post-Brady, to make a run deep into the AFC playoffs. The Patriots are getting better as the season progresses. Rookie QB Mac Jones can flat-out play and knows exactly what’s being asked of him by Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The defense is playing well. That was a total demolishing of the Browns on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
7. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) | Last week’s rank: 10
Now that was more like it. Those were the Chiefs as everyone has come to know them. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five TDs in the convincing triumph Sunday night in Las Vegas. WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and RB Darrel Williams were standouts. The defense played well. The AFC hasn’t had a dominant team all season. Maybe, just maybe, the most likely suspect of all is rounding back into form.
8. Baltimore Ravens (6-3) | Last week’s rank: 4
The loss Thursday night in Miami was stunning. The Ravens had better learn from it. They need to be ready if opposing defenses decide to blitz QB Lamar Jackson as often and as aggressively as the Dolphins did. The Ravens still can regroup and chase AFC supremacy, but that was a significant setback.
9. Los Angeles Rams (7-3) | Last week’s rank: 6
The Rams have assembled a collection of big-name players. But making it work is another matter entirely. That was a dud of a performance in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers in the Rams debuts of WR Odell Beckham Jr. and LB Von Miller. There is plenty for Coach Sean McVay and his players to contemplate as the Rams enter their bye week.
10. Buffalo Bills (6-3) | Last week’s rank: 12
The Bills were back to looking like the team they’re supposed to be in crushing the Jets on Sunday at the Meadowlands. That doesn’t exactly make up for the inexplicable loss to the Jaguars a week earlier. No one doubts that the Bills can be very, very good. But if they’re going to be a Super Bowl team, they must be very good just about every week.
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) | Last week’s rank: 8
The tie against the Lions felt like a loss, even with Ben Roethlisberger out following his positive coronavirus test. That’s a game the Steelers should have been able to win even with Mason Rudolph filling in at QB. The fumble by rookie TE Pat Freiermuth in the final seconds of OT kept the Steelers from being able to attempt a long FG for the victory. But that wasn’t the issue. The Steelers never should have allowed it to get to that point.
12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 15
The Bengals return from their bye week needing to turn things around after two straight losses. They don’t have a victory since their impressively lopsided triumph Oct. 24 in Baltimore and few are talking about them being among the top AFC contenders any longer. The post-bye schedule is relatively tough with the Raiders, Steelers and Chargers up next.
13. Indianapolis Colts (5-5) | Last week’s rank: 19
The Colts are back to .500, and they are not to be dismissed. They’ve won four of their last five games after holding off the Jaguars on Sunday. Even so, it remains difficult to fully trust QB Carson Wentz. And the upcoming schedule is demanding, with the Bills and Buccaneers on tap.
14. Cleveland Browns (5-5) | Last week’s rank: 11
Now QB Baker Mayfield has a knee injury to go with his shoulder injury. The Browns’ second game since deciding to part with WR Odell Beckham Jr. was not nearly as encouraging as the first. They were shorthanded at RB. They struggled on both sides of the ball. And they were not competitive in the loss at New England. It’s tough to envision Mayfield being able to play all season with this accumulation of injuries, and it’s becoming more difficult to envision the Browns returning to the playoffs.
15. San Francisco 49ers (4-5) | Last week’s rank: 21
The Niners stayed committed to the running game, controlled the clock and simply bulldozed the Rams on Monday night. Their defense created turnovers and WR Deebo Samuel contributed big plays on offense. As long as the 49ers can remain in playoff contention, Coach Kyle Shanahan seems intent upon keeping Jimmy Garoppolo at QB and rookie Trey Lance on the bench.
16. Minnesota Vikings (4-5) | Last week’s rank: 22
The Vikings ended a two-game losing streak with Sunday’s triumph in L.A. over the Chargers. It’s never easy to believe in this team. But QB Kirk Cousins, WR Justin Jefferson and RB Dalvin Cook all were extremely productive Sunday, and the Vikings’ season continues to have possibilities.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 13
The 4-1 start has been followed by a 1-3 skid. A good team shouldn’t lose at home to the Vikings, as the Chargers did Sunday. Their previous defeats this season had been to the Cowboys, Ravens and Patriots. So this was far more objectionable, and now it’s up to Coach Brandon Staley to pull things together.
18. New Orleans Saints (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 14
The Saints were very competitive on the road against a top team at Tennessee. Trevor Siemian played well at QB, and Taysom Hill was back to being available for his all-purpose contributions. The late failed two-point conversion kept the Saints from possibly forcing OT. But that was actually a relatively encouraging performance, especially without RB Alvin Kamara. The Saints need him back in the lineup.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) | Last week’s rank: 16
The Raiders suddenly look weary. They were overmatched Sunday night against the Chiefs, even while playing at home. Rich Bisaccia has had to deal with plenty of off-field turmoil since taking over as the interim head coach. Now he faces an on-field crisis.
20. Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) | Last week’s rank: 24
The Eagles are hanging in there. They moved back toward .500 with the surprising victory in Denver. They just might emerge as the second-best team in the NFC East, a consolation prize that means next to nothing. The two TD catches by rookie WR DeVonta Smith were particularly encouraging.
21. Carolina Panthers (5-5) | Last week’s rank: 25
Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers and return to the NFL went better than anyone could have imagined, as he ran for one TD and threw for another in the first quarter alone. That was a pretty good day’s work, considering that Newton just had struck a deal Thursday with the Panthers, wasn’t the starter and had a limited package of plays at his disposal. Newton likely takes over as the starter this week after P.J. Walker filled in Sunday for Sam Darnold. That was a storybook day. But now it will be about whether Newton can play well over an entire game, with a potential playoff push hanging in the balance.
22. Denver Broncos (5-5) Last week’s rank: 17
The loss at home to the Eagles was puzzling, especially coming off the terrific performance a week earlier in the road triumph at Dallas. The Broncos return to being inconsequential as they enter their bye week.
23. Miami Dolphins (3-7) | Last week’s rank: 28
The Dolphins finally have begun to resemble the team that they were supposed to be all season. They have two straight wins following the 1-7 start. The recovery process could continue, given an upcoming schedule that includes pre-bye games against the Jets, Panthers and Giants, followed by another meeting with the Jets after the bye. QB Tua Tagovailoa played well in his relief appearance Thursday and now returns to the starting role. And, hey, why not work in a screen pass to Robert Hunt in which he’s actually an eligible receiver? The 327-pound guard showed what he can do if you put the ball in his hands.
24. Washington Football Team (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 30
If only Taylor Heinicke could face the Buccaneers every week, he’d be a top-shelf NFL quarterback. He played well against the Bucs in last season’s playoffs, and he played well again in Sunday’s upset victory. The long drive to seal the triumph was impressive. But Chase Young’s knee injury put a major dent in the celebration.
25. New York Giants (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 23
It’s probably far-fetched to believe that the Giants, as they return from their bye, can climb back into playoff contention. But they can feel better about themselves after two wins in three games. A show of late-season competence perhaps could put off another organizational housecleaning and buy an additional season for Coach Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman.
26. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) | Last week’s rank: 18
That was a dud of a performance in the 43-3 defeat at Dallas. The good things from the three victories in the previous four games were pretty much erased. So much for Arthur Smith, as a rookie NFL head coach, getting the most out of this team. It’s back to work.
27. Seattle Seahawks (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 20
The return of QB Russell Wilson wasn’t enough as the Seahawks were shut out for the first time since 2011. Wilson struggled mightily in the loss in Green Bay and threw two interceptions. He’ll be better, undoubtedly, once he settles back into the offense after missing three games. But it might be too late. The Seahawks had left themselves with very little margin for error.
28. Chicago Bears (3-6) | Last week’s rank: 26
It needs to continue to be all about the development of rookie QB Justin Fields as the Bears return from their bye week to finish their season. Their four-game losing streak perhaps knocked the Bears out of playoff contention and imperiled the job of Coach Matt Nagy. He must show during what remains of the season that he can put a sensibly constructed offense around Fields.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) | Last week’s rank: 27
The Jaguars had their chance late but couldn’t quite pull it out in Indy. They’re not as hopeless as they were earlier in the season. But they are, after all, still the Jaguars.
30. New York Jets (2-7) | Last week’s rank: 29
Remember when there were reasons to be excited about Mike White and to wonder whether the Jets might have more than one promising QB on their hands? Nope, no one else does, either. The four-interception outing in the lopsided defeat to the Bills has Jets fans counting the days until Zach Wilson is healthy enough to play again.
31. Houston Texans (1-8) | Last week’s rank: 31
The Texans haven’t won since their season opener and now come back from their bye week to face a daunting matchup at Tennessee. There are a couple potentially winnable games left on the schedule. But this probably isn’t one of them.
32. Detroit Lions (0-8-1) | Last week’s rank: 32
The Lions won’t be the first 0-17 team in NFL history, after all. But 0-16-1 remains in play with the tie in Pittsburgh. The Lions had their chance to win but that FG attempt in OT by kicker Ryan Santoso was pretty ugly.