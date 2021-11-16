Cam Newton’s return to the Panthers and return to the NFL went better than anyone could have imagined, as he ran for one TD and threw for another in the first quarter alone. That was a pretty good day’s work, considering that Newton just had struck a deal Thursday with the Panthers, wasn’t the starter and had a limited package of plays at his disposal. Newton likely takes over as the starter this week after P.J. Walker filled in Sunday for Sam Darnold. That was a storybook day. But now it will be about whether Newton can play well over an entire game, with a potential playoff push hanging in the balance.