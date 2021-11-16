Junior forward Mimi Collins scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half and finished the game with nine rebounds. Owusu posted 16 points and five assists while sophomore guard Angel Reese recorded her third double-double in four games with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Bibby added 13 points and nine rebounds. Guard Katie Benzan, the nation’s top three-point shooter last season, finally found her touch from outside and tallied 14 points while knocking down four triples. Her shooting slump, and the three-point shooting of the entire team, had been the only thing chink in some mighty strong armor thus far.