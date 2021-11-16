No. 4 Maryland scored the first 16 points of the game and never looked back in a 98-57 rout inside the Xfinity Center on Tuesday.
It was a rematch of the first round of March’s NCAA tournament, which the Terps won by an even more lopsided margin, 98-45. Tuesday’s game was oddly reminiscent.
Maryland (4-0) swarmed out the gate and held the Mountaineers to 0 for 10 shooting from the floor and five turnovers before the visitors got on the scoreboard with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter. The Terps led 23-7 at the end of the quarter, the fewest points they’ve allowed in a quarter through four games this season. In last year’s meeting, the Terps allowed just four points in the second quarter against the Mountaineers.
Junior forward Mimi Collins scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half and finished the game with nine rebounds. Owusu posted 16 points and five assists while sophomore guard Angel Reese recorded her third double-double in four games with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Bibby added 13 points and nine rebounds. Guard Katie Benzan, the nation’s top three-point shooter last season, finally found her touch from outside and tallied 14 points while knocking down four triples. Her shooting slump, and the three-point shooting of the entire team, had been the only thing chink in some mighty strong armor thus far.
Here’s what you need to know from Tuesday’s game:
Owusu is all good
There were plenty of nervous fans after Owusu rolled her ankle in Sunday’s game and didn’t returned. She could barely put weight on her foot as a trainer and assistant coach helped her off the court. Owusu sat on the bench the rest of the game with her ankle wrapped.
The injury wasn’t serious, as she practiced Monday and started Tuesday without a limp or a brace.
More lineup adjustments
Forward Faith Masonius was out with an illness. The Terps said they didn’t know if it was covid-related, but the team is 100 percent vaccinated. All other players were available, aside from Diamond Miller, who participated in shoot-around for the first time this season as she recovers from a sore knee that has sidelined her for all four games.
Sellers, a freshman, played 33 minutes and finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Freshman Emma Chardon checked in during the second quarter and played a career-high 14 minutes.
Defense coming along
Maryland entered the game ranked No. 10 in the nation in scoring margin among teams to play at least three games — winning by an average of 29 points. The Terps were the top scoring team in the country last season and brought back their top seven scorers; defense was the question and what Coach Brenda Frese has harped on since the preseason.
The Terps have delivered on that end over the past two games, holding James Madison University to 45 points Sunday and Mount St. Mary’s to a season-low 57.
