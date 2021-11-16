The Packers’ first three stock sales took place in 1923, 1935 and 1950, and they helped keep the small-market team financially afloat. The form of ownership, unusual for major U.S. sports leagues, was grandfathered in by the NFL, which otherwise mandates that its franchises be privately held. The league also stipulates, per reports, that funds raised by the Packers in this manner can only be used on facility upgrades that benefit fans and cannot be used for player contracts or other aspects of team operations.