There are scores, maybe hundreds, of talented quarterbacks with bigger guns who do not have Heinicke’s poise and combativeness late on big occasions, for whom the moment becomes too much. It’s clear now why Coach Ron Rivera says that with Heinicke on the field, “we always have a chance to win.” He already had two game-winning drives this season — against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons — and now he adds that monstrous “grown-man drive,” as DeAndre Carter called it, of 10 minutes 26 seconds in the fourth quarter to keep Tom Brady off the field and outperform the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Heinicke can clean up his turnovers, and he can learn to read the field better. But that baller mentality in heavy air traffic under physical pressure, well, football executives search the draft high and low for that. Just listen to how admiring Alex Smith was in an ESPN radio spot Monday.