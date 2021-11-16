Oshie, who scored four goals and had two assists through seven games before his injury, has been in a walking boot after blocking a shot with his right foot during a game against Detroit. He is currently on injured reserve.
Oshie participated in all team drills at Tuesday’s morning skate, other than line rushes. Nic Dowd joined Oshie in a noncontact jersey. Both players stayed on the ice for an extended period of time after the morning skate was over, working with assistant coaches.
Dowd, who suffered a lower-body injury last week, is on injured reserve for the second time this season. He was eligible to come off IR for Washington’s game Tuesday at Anaheim, but was still continuing to progress. Dowd signed a three-year extension Sunday. He only has one goal in nine games during an injury-hampered 2021-22 season.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said both Dowd and Oshie were also able to get on the ice Monday for some extra work. The team did not practice together Monday.
“They are on the trip — that is a positive sign — and they looked really good out there today,” Laviolette said.
The Capitals’ two other injured players, Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha, did not travel with Washington for its four-game West Coast trip. Backstrom is still on long-term injured reserve with his hip injury, though he has been skating on his own with strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish.
Mantha underwent shoulder surgery this month and is out long-term.
Eller questionable
Lars Eller did not participate in the Capitals’ morning skate in Anaheim and was questionable for Tuesday night’s game. The team did not disclose why Eller was not on the ice, though Laviolette said Washington was “working through some things in the room.”
Eller did travel with the team and was with the Capitals in Anaheim. The 32-year-old center is on a three-game point streak. If Eller is unable to play Tuesday, Garrett Pilon looks to be his replacement.
Pilon was called up Monday from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. He has scored five goals and six assists in 13 games in Hershey. He plays both center and wing in Hershey, but has mainly played at center in recent games.
“He had a good training camp,” Laviolette said. “He was up last year and I thought he played well for us, and if the call goes to him at some point in this road trip it is an opportunity for him to jump in and contribute just like the young guys have. We have to keep finding a way.”