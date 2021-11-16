The No. 8 spot became available when Oklahoma went from a curiously shaky 9-0 to 9-1 in a throttling at Baylor, so Notre Dame (9-1) took that by moving up one spot, as did No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1), a hot team that had been No. 10 last week. Wake Forest (9-1), after one week outside the top 10 following its 58-55 loss at North Carolina on Nov. 6, returned by moving from No. 12 to No. 10 after its 45-42 win over North Carolina State.
The action, such that it was, happened down lower. Oklahoma fell five spots to No. 13, behind Mississippi (8-2) at No. 12 and Baylor (8-2) at No. 11. Wisconsin, much-forgotten after early-season coldness, hopped from No. 18 to No. 15 as a reward for having looked stout in reaching 7-3. Arkansas (7-3), which entered the rankings at No. 25 last week, reached No. 21, the biggest vault of the week. No. 25 Mississippi State (6-4) returned after dropping off, and No. 24 Houston (9-1) debuted.
The third unbeaten team among the 130 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Texas San Antonio (10-0), moved from No. 23 to No. 22.
All of the above left the loudest discussion around Michigan and Michigan State, and around how a head-to-head outcome among rivals with identical records didn’t settle the order as much as did No. 3 Oregon’s 35-28 win at No. 4 Ohio State on Sept. 11.
“Head-to-head is certainly one of the criteria we use, one of the things we evaluate,” committee chairman Gary Barta, the athletic director at Iowa, said on ESPN. He said shortly thereafter, “When it comes down to those two, the fact that Oregon went to Ohio State and beat them in the Horseshoe, when the vote came down this week,” that mattered.
In the other case, Michigan State won at home against Michigan, which factored in but could not override other factors. “If you look at it statistically, set aside watching the games, that’s certainly part of it, but statistically in just about every category, offensively and defensively, Michigan comes out on top of Michigan State,” Barta said, with head-to-head a part of the discussion.
“Next week,” Barta said, “we’ll come back and we’ll look at it again.”
By next week, the evidence will have grown, because Michigan State will go to Ohio State on Saturday for a noon kickoff at the same Horseshoe that Oregon mastered. So while Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker gave ESPN a mild disagreement with the committee’s rankings, he also declined to say he would use the slight as motivational fodder.
“I think it’s important,” Tucker said. “That’s why you play the games, right? So we got it done against the school down the road, at our place. I think that means something.”
But, he said, “Bottom line is we have to win.”
The state of Ohio, in fact, will prove itself big enough to harbor two major games this weekend, because by 3:30 p.m. just down Interstate 71 from that Horseshoe, Cincinnati will play SMU (8-2), a team that has been ranked or nibbled close to the rankings this season. That could help the Bearcats counter their bugaboo, their 101st-ranked strength of schedule.
“They’re undefeated,” Barta said. “We’ve talked a lot about a terrific win at Notre Dame — a difficult place to win — and Notre Dame keeps winning, so that looks more impressive. But every week when we talk about Cincinnati, strength of schedule comes up.”
Cincinnati retains the highest ranking ever for a team from the Group of Five, the sport’s second tier within its top tier, and joins Houston, UTSA, No. 19 San Diego State (9-1) and No. 14 BYU (8-2) as ranked teams from that group.