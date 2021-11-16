Four days after a second-half spectacle against Mexico, the Americans on Tuesday started well before conceding a spectacular equalizer, then survived a late scare to settle for a 1-1 draw against Jamaica at National Stadium.
On the eve of the match, Coach Gregg Berhalter said it was an “important game to show we have learned all these lessons” and that getting a point or three in Jamaica was just as important as the emotional victory over Mexico.
His players took that to heart in the early stage, taking the lead on Tim Weah’s goal and playing with the freedom and ambition of a team eager to kill the spirt of the Reggae Boyz. But the hosts responded moments later on an outrageous strike by Michail Antonio.
Pending the results in three late matches, the United States stands first in Concacaf’s eight-team competition with a 4-1-3 record (15 points). Mexico began the day with 14, Canada 13 and Panama 11. Jamaica (1-3-4, seven points) remains back in the pack.
Three teams will gain automatic qualification and a fourth will enter an intercontinental playoff.
With six qualifiers left, the Americans will resume Jan. 27 at home against El Salvador, followed by a visit to Canada on Jan. 30 and a Feb. 2 home game against Honduras. None of the venues have been finalized.
The Americans were missing two suspended starters: center back Miles Robinson (red card) and midfielder Weston McKennie (yellow card accumulation). Chris Richards, the obvious choice to replace Robinson, partnered with Walker Zimmerman while Gianluca Busio, 19, beat out veterans Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta in filling McKennie’s spot.
Busio, who moved this year to Italian club Venezia from Sporting Kansas City of MLS, started in a qualifier for the first time.
With only two qualifiers this window and an extra day between matches, Berhalter did not make any other lineup changes. In the previous two windows, he relied on lineup rotation to keep players fresh.
There was speculation Christian Pulisic might start, but the aim all along seemed to focus on using him as a second-half weapon in both games while not risking aggravating an ankle injury that, until two weeks ago, had sidelined him almost two months.
Jamaica welcomed two Premier League forwards (Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey and West Ham’s Antonio) who weren’t available for the meeting between the teams last month in Austin.
The Reggae Boyz also welcomed fans for the first time in two years, though strict pandemic guidelines limited attendance to 5,000, including a loud pack of U.S. supporters, in the 35,000-seat bowl. (The announced crowd was 4,100.)
The match fell on the 24th anniversary of Jamaica earning its only World Cup berth, to the 1998 tournament in France.
Ominous afternoon clouds surrendered after releasing few raindrops. With the Blue Mountains and foothills offering a spectacular stadium backdrop, DJs pumped reggae over the public address system at decibels probably audible in Aruba.
Once the match started, players could be heard communicating on the field, except when vuvuzelas — the scourge of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa — pierced the serenity.
The Americans went ahead in the 11th minute on a well-constructed goal.
Weah used quick feet to combine with Ricardo Pepi, who returned the ball for Weah’s dash past Damion Lowe. Bobby Decordova-Reid was turned around, allowing Weah to surge to the six-yard box and, from a tight angle, beat goalkeeper Andre Blake with a shot that caromed in off the far post for his second international goal.
Weah has been terrific in the recent qualifiers, creating Costa Rica’s own goal last month and wreaking havoc on the flanks against Mexico.
Blake prevented further damage with a fine save on Brenden Aaronson’s threat. The Jamaican supporters were getting restless as the visitors continued to control the pace.
In resounding style, Jamaica answered in the 22nd minute. Antonio got a step on Tyler Adams and launched a rocket from 30-plus yards that took flight with great velocity and beat Zack Steffen to the upper far corner for his second goal in three appearances.
Minutes into the second half, Busio whipped a 20-yard bid fractionally over the crossbar and Decordova-Reid squandered a chance inside the six-yard box. This match did not have the look of one that would end quietly.
The Americans were enjoying a promising stretch when Berhalter turned to Pulisic and Acosta in place of Weah and Yunus Musah in the 66th minute — three minutes earlier than Pulisic entered against Mexico.
Jamaica thought it had gone ahead in the 84th minute when Lowe headed in Bailey’s corner kick, but Lowe was called for fouling Walker Zimmerman.
The final whistle brought frustration for Jamaica and another away point — their fifth in four games — for the Americans.
