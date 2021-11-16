Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 11 points, all in the second half, but didn’t have a smooth night. The junior guard went 0 for 4 on three-pointers and committed three turnovers with four personal fouls. No other Cavaliers player scored more than eight points.
Virginia’s other starting guards, Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman, combined to shoot 5 for 18 and had eight turnovers.
The reigning ACC regular season champions committed a season-high 17 turnovers and went a season-worst 13 for 21 (61.9 percent) from the free throw line in a game they never led.
The typically resilient defense that has been the Cavaliers’ trademark under Bennett also was in short supply. Houston shot 48.9 percent, getting a game-high 19 points from Marcus Sasser and 18 points from Kyler Edwards, who made 5 of 6 three-pointers.
The Cougars (3-0), who advanced to the Final Four last season, shot 11 for 20 (55 percent) from behind the arc. It’s the second time in three games a Virginia opponent has made at least 50 percent of its threes, an oddity for the Cavaliers, who typically excel at defending the three-point line.
The closest Virginia came in the second half was 36-25 on a pair of free throws by Franklin, a transfer from Indiana who has moved into the starting lineup with the Cavaliers’ backcourt rotation largely unsettled.
Six-plus minutes later, Virginia trailed, 49-29, when Reggie Chaney made a layup after Franklin missed a three-pointer.
The first half included the Cavaliers trailing by as many as 16 in the closing minutes following a pull-up jumper from Sasser, who was getting virtually any shot he wanted while Clark, one of Virginia’s most reliable defenders, labored to stay in front of him.
Clark’s offensive efficiency suffered in the process. After making his first two three-point attempts, he missed three in a row, expending an inordinate amount of energy chasing Sasser, a junior selected to all-American Athletic Conference second-team last season after averaging 13.7 points.
Virginia had drawn within 24-16 on Kody Stattmann’s three-pointer with 9:36 to play, but the Cougars scored the next eight points and cranked up the defensive pressure, forcing the Cavaliers into missed shots and other miscues that left them trailing at halftime, 36-23.
What to know about Virginia’s loss to Houston:
Inside presence sorely lacking
Starting forwards Jayden Gardner, a heralded transfer from East Carolina, and Kadin Shedrick combined to score eight points, highlighting a significant area of concern when Virginia has to contend with frontcourts featuring length and depth, particularly in the ACC.
Gardner, listed at 6-foot-6, scored 18 points in each of the first two games but shot 1 for 4 against Houston while committing three turnovers. The first-team all-AAC selection last season was overmatched in the paint by the Cougars’ longer, more athletic forwards, and he grabbed just two rebounds.
The 6-11 Shedrick shot 2 for 4 and missed all three of his foul shots. He added just three rebounds in 23 minutes after ascending into the starting lineup following the departures of recently graduated frontcourt standouts Sam Hauser and Jay Huff.
Hauser averaged 16 points, a team high, and 6.8 rebounds. Huff led the Cavaliers in rebounding (7.1) while averaging 13 points, the second most on the team in 2020-21. It’s unclear which players on this season’s roster will be able to provide anything close to that production consistently.
Sloppiness continues
Turnovers tormented the Cavaliers for a third consecutive game, underscoring a lack of cohesion, at least at this early stage, among a group of inexperienced players and transfers Bennett is leaning on for immediate contributions.
Virginia committed a dozen in the first half that led to 14 points for the Cougars. The Cavaliers have turned the ball over at least 10 times in every game this season, an uncharacteristic turn for a Bennett-coached team.
From 2013-14 through its national championship season in 2018-19, Virginia averaged single-digit turnovers behind seasoned backcourts featuring the likes of Joe Harris, Malcolm Brogdon, London Perrantes, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome.
This season began with 14 turnovers against Navy in a stunning 66-58 loss at John Paul Jones Arena. The Midshipmen scored 22 points off turnovers in their first victory over a ranked opponent — Virginia was No. 25 at the time — since 1986.
