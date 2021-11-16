Huff owns only one season of head coaching experience, currently sitting at 6-4 with the Herd. But that would be a dismally narrow appraisal. Huff has worked in the past decade for P.J. Fleck (now at Minnesota), James Franklin (Penn State) and Nick Saban, for whom he served two seasons as Alabama’s running backs and associate head coach. He recruited and coached Saquan Barkley at Penn State. The recruiting service 247Sports named Huff its national recruiter of the year last February for his work beating out programs like Ohio State and LSU for five-star prospects. Huff understands how to build a program and connect with players, and he has proven he can procure talent at the highest level.