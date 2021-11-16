Well, if Sunday’s 29-19 upset of the Bucs doesn’t completely turn around the season, it at least provides a blueprint for what Washington can be when it plays to the best of its abilities. With that, we’re bringing in Nicki Jhabvala, our lead WFT beat writer, to help answer all your questions — about Chase Young’s injury, about Taylor Heinicke’s future, about Terry McLaurin’s stardom, about Ron Rivera’s leadership, about Sunday’s game at Carolina.
Whatever you want is on the table — and if you want to toss in a few questions about the Wizards’ hot start, the MLB offseason or Alex Ovechkin’s agelessness, that’s fine with me. See you at 1 p.m. Tuesday!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Are you having trouble loading the Q&A? Certain secured internet networks and VPNs block the chat. Please contact your internet provider or your employer's technical support team. Unfortunately, it's not an issue we can resolve.
For other problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage:
Tramel Raggs, a sports reporter for The Post, produced this Q&A.