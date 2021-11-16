“It’s lonely out there” as a goalkeeper, Steffen said Monday, adding that a competitive but friendly bond is critical to the greater cause.
Steffen’s patience was rewarded against Costa Rica in the finale of last month’s three matches, and after a sterling performance Friday against Mexico in Cincinnati, he cemented his place in the lineup for Tuesday’s match here against the Reggae Boyz.
On Monday, Coach Gregg Berhalter confirmed Steffen would start a third consecutive match for the United States, which, at the midway point of the Concacaf qualifying competition, is in first place with a 4-1-2 record. Three of the eight teams will earn automatic berths in the World Cup in Qatar, and a fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Steffen’s hold on the starting job is “up to Zack keeping his form,” Berhalter said. “We’re not hesitant to change goalkeepers; that’s not something we are adverse to. We know the competition is really tight and they’re pushing each other. And that’s a good thing.”
Steffen made two momentous saves in the first half against archrival Mexico, preserving a scoreless match and setting up his teammates’ exceptional second-half performance in a 2-0 victory.
“We ask keepers all the time, ‘Can you make that one, maybe two big saves you need to make?’ ” center back Walker Zimmerman said. “[Mexico] certainly had the great chance in the first half when they could’ve gone up. If he doesn’t make that save, the game is a lot different.”
Berhalter has made clear that Turner played well in the first five qualifiers, continuing a year in which he anchored the Concacaf Gold Cup championship run and helped the New England Revolution run away with the Supporters’ Shield for notching the most regular season points in MLS.
But the U.S. coaching staff also believed Steffen is better than Turner at distributing the ball with his feet, initiating possession and helping launch attacks.
“There are a number of possessions we could be keeping in these games that we’re not,” Berhalter said. “We think Zack is stronger with his feet. . . . There’s not much separating them, but in this particular area, where we think it’s an area of need, we felt Zack was ahead.”
Steffen said envy has not infected the goalkeeping corps, which also includes New York City FC’s Sean Johnson and, in the early qualifiers, Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath.
“We all want to be playing, and for goalkeeping, there is only one position,” Steffen said. “I really like Matt. I really like his energy. We have a really good camaraderie within the group.”
“We have a good culture,” he added. “We have a very strong group that pushes each other day in and day out. That’s exactly what we need to continue to grow on the field.”
Steffen’s return to the lineup, for a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica on Oct. 12 in Columbus, Ohio, did not start well. The Ticos scored in the first minute — “a punch in the face,” Steffen called it.
Without much doubt he would keep the job, Steffen was sharp under pressure against Mexico.
“It was important for me, just for confidence,” he said of a having a strong game. “You need those saves to give you confidence and reassurance that you are out there for a reason.”
Steffen, 26, is not the starter for Manchester City. That job belongs to Ederson, a Brazilian who has started almost every league match for five seasons.
Steffen has received opportunities over the past two seasons, primarily in the FA Cup and League Cup. Last month, four days after facing Costa Rica, he made the second Premier League start of his career in a 2-0 victory over Burnley. (Ederson was rested after returning late in the week from Brazilian national team duty.)
The playing-time factor fed the argument that Berhalter should stick with Turner, who had not only played well in international matches but was a full-time starter in MLS. But Berhalter relies on data and updates from clubs about players in training, which affords him the opportunity to evaluate them even if they’re not playing regularly.
Steffen, a former University of Maryland standout, attributes the development of his foot skills — and his general improvement — to his time with Manchester City. He transferred from the Columbus Crew in 2019 for an estimated $7 million, spent a year on loan with Germany’s Fortuna Düsseldorf, then returned to England in the summer of 2020.
“Just being there training every day and learning from the best players, the best coaches, has made me better and more confident on the ball, technically a little bit better,” he said.
Beyond technical development, he said he has improved “reading the game and understanding the game a little more, being calm on the ball.”
Another strong performance Tuesday would help push the United States closer to a World Cup berth.
“We know what he is about, how calm he is on the ball,” teammate Christian Pulisic said after the Mexico match. “He played fantastic, but we know what he is capable of, so it doesn’t surprise us.”
‘Up in the air’ for Pulisic
Berhalter said “it’s still up in the air” whether Pulisic starts Tuesday after coming off the bench in the 69th minute against Mexico and scoring five minutes later. The Chelsea forward returned two weeks ago from a nearly two-month injury absence.
Said Berhalter: “It’s going to be a similar type of question we have to ask for this game: If we do start him, how much time can he play, what does that look like, and [how will he get] himself into the game?”
