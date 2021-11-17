Jones, 41, has served nearly 20 years on death row following his conviction and sentencing for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Jones, who has consistently maintained his innocence, had his case profiled in the documentary series, “The Last Defense,” and it has been highlighted by celebrities citing racial bias and multiple inconsistencies in Jones’s trial as they sought to help persuade Stitt of his innocence. Jones is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection.