“Yeah, that’s pretty rough to be honest with you,” Mayfield said, pausing to find his next words. “That’s not something that’s easy to talk about.”
Jones, 41, has served nearly 20 years on death row following his conviction and sentencing for the 1999 killing of Paul Howell in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Jones, who has consistently maintained his innocence, had his case profiled in the documentary series, “The Last Defense,” and it has been highlighted by celebrities citing racial bias and multiple inconsistencies in Jones’s trial as they sought to help persuade Stitt of his innocence. Jones is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection.
“We’ve been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it’s tough to think about,” Mayfield said. “We’ve tried and tried.”
Jones’s connections to the professional sports world date back decades.
He became well-acquainted with Utah Jazz assistant Irv Roland when they were children growing up in Oklahoma City and playing in the local AAU basketball circuit. In high school, Jones played football and basketball for Blake Griffin’s father, Tommy, extending a relationship between the families that went back generations.
The Julius Jones Coalition, a group of family, friends and community organizers pursuing Jones’s innocence, garnered broader support from some of those same names after it was established in 2019. Through those relationships, athletes connected to Oklahoma joined the group’s cause after efforts to appeal Jones’s sentence stalled, according to ESPN.
Roland has reportedly tried to raise awareness on Jones’s behalf. Mayfield, a former Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Oklahoma, joined Griffin and NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Trae Young in writing appeals to Stitt. Westbrook played for the Oklahoma City Thunder for 11 seasons. Young went to high school in the state and played for OU, as did Griffin.
“I care deeply for Oklahoma,” Mayfield wrote. “And that is why I am eagerly writing in support of Julius Jones, a young man I believe has been wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death.
“Based on my personal review, the errors and shortcomings in Julius’ trial have been well-documented and are too numerous to be listed in this letter … It is impossible to conclude that Julius received a fair and impartial treatment.”
Mayfield and other sports figures joined a chorus that includes Kim Kardashian West, who in 2019 urged Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to consider Jones’s clemency petition — a majority of the board earlier this month recommended that Stitt commute Jones’s sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Last week, five Republican state lawmakers urged the governor to spare Jones’s life. But prosecutors believe the evidence against Jones is sound.
“It’s a shame that it’s gotten this far,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “We’re 24 hours away, so it’s tough, and hopefully god can intervene and handle it correctly.”