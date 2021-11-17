The Capitals trailed 1-0 entering the third period before rookie Garrett Pilon tied the game at 1 early in the third. Then, after Anaheim quickly took back the lead on Trevor Zegras’s tally at the 10-minute mark of the third, Washington scored the equalizer.
T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd, working to return from injuries, take another step as West Coast trip begins
Tom Wilson tallied the crucial deflection goal to tie the game at 2 with 2:32 left in the third and send the game into overtime. Zegras scored the OT-winner with 45.1 seconds left in the extra frame.
“We were trying to get it done tonight and give our guys credit for continually pounding and hammering,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was a little bit ugly in the first and second and I thought it got cleaner for us in the third and we just kept pushing.”
Anaheim (10-4-3) extended its winning streak to four. Washington (9-2-5) has played the entirety of its young season without its optimal lineup, but the absences were too big to overcome Tuesday night.
The Capitals were without five forwards; four because of injury. Lars Eller was unavailable to play after he was placed in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols earlier in the day.
Despite the injuries to key pieces, Washington was only down 1-0 after two periods after Cam Fowler opened the scoring 3:32 into the game.
Despite the early hiccup, Vitek Vanecek made a couple key stops late in the second on a 2-on-0 rush. He denied Troy Terry on a breakaway, then stopped Mason McTavish on the rebound as he lost his stick. He finished with 28 saves.
Tuesday was the start of the Capitals’ four-game West Coast road trip. Washington plays again Wednesday night against Los Angeles before finishing the trip with another back-to-back set against San Jose and Seattle.
“I think it was a good point based on how we started the game,” John Carlson said. “That was the biggest thing. However many guys we got out we still got bodies and guys that can make a huge difference in a game.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss in Anaheim:
Veteran center depth dwindling
Eller is the first Washington player to enter the protocols this season. All Capitals players are fully vaccinated.
He did not participate in the Capitals’ morning skate. The 32-year-old center, who traveled with the team to Anaheim, was on a three-game point streak.
“All I can tell you is that we do our best to keep everybody safe and abide by the rules and the protocols that are in place,” Laviolette said after the game regarding Eller. “You saw everybody with a mask on this morning until we all tested the right way. It is what it is. We will miss Lars and hopefully we can get through this pretty quick but it’s always tough to lose players when they go into the protocol.”
With Eller out, Evgeny Kuznetsov was the Capitals’ only veteran center in Tuesday’s game. Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd remain out with their respective lower-body injuries. Backstrom, who is on long-term injured reserve, did not travel with the team. Dowd, who is on injured reserve, traveled with the team and practiced Tuesday morning in a noncontact jersey.
T.J. Oshie, who is also on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, practiced Tuesday as well.
With so many bodies sidelined, Pilon was the next man up. In his second-ever NHL game, Pilon became the fifth rookie to score his first goal with the Capitals this season. Six rookies played Tuesday night.
"It's exciting, obviously," Pilon said Tuesday morning when asked about the call-up. "There's been a lot of movement here for the past little bit, and it's nice to get your name finally brought up into the mix."
Faceoffs struggles
Missing three of their veteran centers in the lineup, the Capitals did not fare well in the faceoff circle against Anaheim. Washington only won 23 percent of its faceoffs in the first period. Through 40 minutes, they only won 25 percent of their draws. They improved greatly in the third period to boost their final conversion rate to 33 percent.
“I thought our guys kept fighting to try to get possession and get it back if we didn’t win it off the faceoff … there’s a couple experienced centermen on their team as well,” Laviolette said.
Kuznetsov, who had improved this season in the circle, was only 6-of-16.
Ovechkin misses the mark
Captain Alex Ovechkin did not have a shot on goal through the first two periods. He had two shot attempts that missed the net. He recorded his first — and only — shot on goal early in the third period.
After scoring 12 goals in the first 14 games of the season, he has not scored in his last two contests. He scored his 742nd career goal Friday night against Columbus to move into fourth place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Daniel Sprong led the team with five shots on goal.
Jensen’s bad luck
The Capitals nearly tied the game at 1 early on a Nick Jensen wrister less than five minutes into the contest. However, the goal was overturned after video review showed Garnet Hathaway was offside. It would have been Jensen’s third goal of the season, but instead it became his second goal nullified because of an offsides call.
Jensen has been one of the team’s best defensemen this season. Despite another overturned goal, Jensen continued his strong defensive play in the zone and used his physicality to his advantage.
Washington has used the same six defensemen through the first 16 games.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Laviolette said Tuesday morning. "Through all of this adversity that we’ve faced from the start here, they’ve been the backbone of the team. They have been rock solid.”