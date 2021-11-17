“We are trying to do things the right way out there,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We talk about it, we go through it … [Zegras] took a step and it went through the back of the net.”
John Carlson said Tuesday that Washington hasn’t been creating enough offensive chances on three-on-three. And even when they do get chances, the Capitals (9-2-5) haven’t “been as deadly” as they expect to be.
The Capitals have nine shots on goal across the five extra periods. Their opponents also have had nine shots on goal through five overtime periods — and five shots that were game-winners.
A depleted lineup is partially to blame.
Nicklas Backstrom, who is on long-term injured reserve, normally sees ice time in overtime. So does T.J. Oshie, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd — but all three are out. Lars Eller, who is in NHL coronavirus protocols, also missed Tuesday’s game.
Dowd, Eller and Backstrom are relied upon in the faceoff circle and without them, Washington’s faceoff percentage falters. In overtime — an extra frame largely won by the team who can control the puck the best — that’s a recipe for self-inflicted losses.
But Dowd, Oshie, Mantha and Eller haven’t missed every overtime period. When they are in the lineup, Washington has still struggled.
“We have to do a better job at managing the puck,” Laviolette said after the team’s third overtime loss. “The whole thing is about puck possession.”
Carlson acknowledged the Capitals have been getting better as the season has continued, but it is still hard to find the open lane in the offensive zone.
“When you get in their zone, they are going to have three guys right around the crease and try to keep you on the outside,” Carlson said. “It is tough to get in the middle of the ice and get in really good scoring positions against any team and I think we just haven’t buried it.”
T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd, working to return from injuries, take another step as West Coast trip begins
In net, Vanecek is 0-4 in overtime, while Samsonov is 0-1 during the three-on-three. Opponents’ game-winners have also come in various ways.
Overtime goals typically happen when there’s a breakdown that leads to a quick turnover with a two-on-one break the other way. But Washington has seen it all this season.
Tom Wilson took the majority of the blame in the team’s fourth overtime loss, which came Nov. 4 when it fell to Florida, 5-4. Panthers center Aleksander Barkov stripped Wilson of the puck early, and the Panthers had puck possession for the entirety of the session. Wilson was stuck on the ice for two minutes and then the puck went off his stick and in for the game-winner.
“An odd bounce off my stick, but that being said, that sounds like excuses we shouldn’t be making,” Wilson said at the time. “We just got to right the ship a little bit and turn it around.”
After another overtime loss earlier in the season, Eller said there can be a tendency to lose mental focus once the overtime period starts to drag on.
Teams have started to learn that instead of peppering the net with chances in overtime, it is better to keep possession for as long as possible. Teams want to stay in the zone and wear down the opposing players before deciding the opportune time to strike.
“Once guys get caught out there for over a minute, now you get tired,” Eller said. “Every second that goes after that, the more tired you are the more inclined you are to make a mistake or be a second late.”