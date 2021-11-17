Breaking: Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray won the 2021 Cy Young Awards.

It is the first Cy Young Award for Burnes, who led the major leagues in ERA. The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander edged Max Scherzer, now a free agent after joining the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League honor. Ray, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 and is a free agent, claimed the award in the American League.

This is a developing story and will be updated.