Ray led the majors in walks in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was a buy-low option for the Blue Jays, who committed just $8 million to him ahead of 2021, hoping they could transform him. They did. The 30-year-old finished with the highest strikeout rate of any left-handed starter and averaged just 2.4 walks per nine innings — by far the lowest rate of his career.
Ray led the American League in strikeouts, innings, and with his 2.84 ERA. He got a far higher percentage of swings and misses than at any point in his career and became the de facto ace of a team that fell just short of a postseason berth in one of the more competitive divisions in baseball.
Toronto extended the qualifying offer worth $18.4 million to Ray, who declined that offer Wednesday, hours before his Cy Young win was announced.
His free agency may have received a boost just hours before he captured the Cy Young when fellow winner Justin Verlander, who did not pitch at all in 2020, received a one-year deal from the Houston Astros worth $25 million with a player option for a second year at the same price, according to Verlander’s brother.
In a similar example of positive context for Ray’s market, right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who has thrown two innings since 2019 and never won a Cy Young Award, earned a one-year deal worth $21 million from the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
Ray can expect a raise and long-term security, something he has rarely had in his career: After the Nationals drafted Ray in the 12th round of the 2010 draft, he was traded to Detroit in the deal that netted Washington right-hander Doug Fister after the 2013 season, then traded to Arizona a year later in a three-way deal that sent Didi Gregorious to the Yankees.
Despite an all-star season in 2017, Ray never seemed to find consistency in Arizona. The Diamondbacks traded him to Toronto midway through the 2020 season. Ray then signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays to revamp his value before hitting free agency again. With the help of Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker and tight pants that spawned a thousand baseball memes and their own Twitter account, Ray did exactly that.
Burnes also flipped his career trajectory, revamping his arsenal after a disappointing 2019 season in which he pitched to an ERA near nine. With a mix of fastballs centered on a befuddling cutter and bolstered by impeccable command, Burnes barreled through the National League. He led the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 6.88. He allowed fewer home runs per nine innings and struck out more batters per nine innings than any other starter.
The 27-year-old also compiled a lengthy resume of stunning individual performances. He struck out 58 batters in 2021 before walking one, a record. He struck out 10 straight batters in one game, which tied a record. He was pulled after eight innings in what turned into a combined no-hitter.
The only criticism of Burnes’s candidacy is that he threw just 167 innings, fewer than fellow finalists Max Schezer and Wheeler. The Brewers used a six-man rotation to manage innings at times last season, and Burnes also lost two weeks after testing positive for covid-19. Burnes’s 1.63 FIP (fielding independent pitching) was the second-lowest for an entire season since 1969. Only Pedro Martinez in 1999 — a season widely regarded as one of the more dominant pitching seasons in history — finished with a lower one.
Scherzer received six first-place votes and finished third in his bid for a fourth Cy Young Award.
This is a developing story and will be updated.