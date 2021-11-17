The only criticism of Burnes’s candidacy is that he threw just 167 innings, fewer than fellow finalists Max Schezer and Wheeler. The Brewers used a six-man rotation to manage innings at times last season, and Burnes also lost two weeks after testing positive for covid-19. Burnes’s 1.63 FIP (fielding independent pitching) was the second-lowest for an entire season since 1969. Only Pedro Martinez in 1999 — a season widely regarded as one of the more dominant pitching seasons in history — finished with a lower one.