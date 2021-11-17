Maryland’s defense couldn’t contain D’Shawn Schwartz, who scored a career-high 24 points and finished 6 of 10 from three-point range. The Patriots were excellent from deep, shooting 12 of 24 from beyond the arc and using that sharp shooting to fend off the Terps.
George Mason used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead, and the contingent of Patriots fans at Xfinity Center roared as their team played with defensive intensity that rattled the Terps. Maryland struggled to climb back, and as the Terps pushed closer, the Patriots kept responding.
Here’s what to know from Maryland’s loss/win:
Issues from deep
George Mason, which entered this game shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range, had another strong evening from beyond the arc, finishing 12 of 24. The Patriots were also clutch, often answer Maryland runs with a three-pointer.
Midway through the second half, when Maryland had trimmed its deficit to six, Davonte Gaines made a shot from deep. About a minute later, after the Terps worked to cut the lead to five, Schwartz hit a three. And again, after the Terps again narrowed their deficit to six with 7:58 to go, Blake Jones made his first of the night.
Schwartz delivered throughout. His three-pointer with 3:06 pushed the Patriots’ lead to eight and forced Coach Mark Turgeon into a timeout. Maryland’s Eric Ayala answered Turgeon’s call for energy, hitting three three-pointers in the ensuing stretch, but it was not enough.
Maryland has been navigating issues from three-point range. The Terps started the season with a worrisome 15-of-64 mark from deep, and they tried to quell those concerns early against the Patriots. Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott each hit a three-pointer in the first 66 seconds of play, lifting Maryland to a quick advantage that grew as large nine points just after the first timeout.
When the Terps’ offense slowed as the first half wore on, George Mason capitalize. The Patriots built a 22-18 lead before Maryland responded with three more baskets from beyond the arc — two from Scott and one from freshman forward Julian Reese, the first of his career. Reese followed that with a long two-pointer a couple minutes later, showcasing a versatility that can stretch defenses.
That helped keep Maryland from falling too far behind, but then the Terps regressed after the break. Maryland was only 4 of 15 from deep in the second half, even with the boost from Ayala’s late run, and some of the team’s dependable scorers had quiet performances after the break.
Another halftime deficit
The Terps trailed at intermission, 32-31, marking the third straight tame they trailed at halftime. They also trailed against Vermont (36-32) and George Washington (30-29).
Devon Cooper extended the Patriots’ lead with a three-pointer early in the second half, and it grew to 10 points at the 13:04 mark when Schwartz capped a 9-0 run with a jumper in the paint to make it 48-38.
With his team struggling on both ends of the floor, Turgeon had to call a timeout.
Graham returns
After a two-game suspension for violating team rules, freshman wing James Graham III returned to the bench. Graham, who enrolled early last December rather than playing his senior season of high school, only played five minutes in the season opener and scored two points.
Turgeon said he had a conversation with Graham on Monday, and the issues were “just basketball-related stuff.” Turgeon added that the staff is “trying to help him navigate some things.”
Graham missed practice Monday because he was sick, Turgeon said, but the freshman participated Tuesday. Graham was available against George Mason but did not play.