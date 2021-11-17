“We took the day off,” Turgeon said. “And then look what happened.”
George Mason (4-0) pounced on the opportunity, taking down the No. 20 Terps in College Park. The early-season optimism for Maryland may have exited with the Xfinity Center crowd in the waning moments Wednesday night as the Patriots, a Beltway rival who had never beaten the Terrapins in nine previous meetings, finally accomplished the upset, 71-66.
The Terps (3-1) struggled at times through their early nonconference games, and senior guard Eric Ayala said the message from Turgeon after that poor practice was, “Y’all better turn it on.” Ayala tried to fight off the upset with three shots from beyond the arc during the final three minutes, but when Maryland had a chance to tie the game with 14 seconds to go, he missed.
The Patriots hadn’t beaten a ranked team since November 2007, when Jim Larranaga was the coach. Now with Kim English in his first year at the helm, George Mason delivered the shocking upset.
“That’s what he came here to do, to build this program up and win games like this,” standout wing D’Shawn Schwartz said.
English said his team expected to win this game. And Turgeon said the Terps’ problem was that they thought they could stroll into Xfinity Center and grab that win, too, just as they did in the first three matchups this season.
“They’re playing with incredible confidence right now, and we’re not,” Turgeon said. “We think we’re supposed to beat everybody. It’s not that way. It’s too hard.”
Maryland’s defense couldn’t contain Schwartz, who scored a career-high 24 points and finished 6 of 10 from three-point range. For the first straight game, Maryland has let an opposing player score a career high, with Schwartz joining Quinnipiac’s Matt Balanc (25 points against Maryland), George Washington’s Joseph Bamisile (20) and Vermont’s Ben Shungu (27).
“We’re nowhere near where we’re going to be,” Turgeon said. “Until we learn how to share the ball a little bit better and pass it better and make better decisions, our defense better be outstanding. And it wasn’t outstanding tonight.”
The Terps made too many defensive mistakes to manage a comeback, even though senior guard Eric Ayala hit three shots from beyond the arc in the final three minutes. Maryland cut the lead to one with 57 seconds to go, but then Josh Oduro made a layup to keep his team in front.
The Patriots were excellent from deep, shooting 12 of 24 from beyond the arc and using that sharp shooting to fend off the Terps.
George Mason leaned on a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead, and the contingent of Patriots fans at Xfinity Center roared as their team played with defensive intensity that rattled the Terps. Maryland struggled to climb back, and as the Terps pushed closer, the Patriots kept responding.
George Mason, which entered this game shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range, had another strong evening from beyond the arc, finishing 12 of 24. The Patriots were also clutch, often answer Maryland runs with a three-pointer.
Midway through the second half, when Maryland had trimmed its deficit to six, Davonte Gaines made a shot from deep. About a minute later, after the Terps worked to cut the lead to five, Schwartz hit a three. And again, after the Terps again narrowed their deficit to six with 7:58 to go, Blake Jones made his first of the night.
Schwartz delivered throughout. His three-pointer with 3:06 pushed the Patriots’ lead to eight and forced Turgeon into a timeout. Ayala answered Turgeon’s call for energy, hitting three three-pointers in the ensuing stretch, but it was not enough.
“It’s hard to win on the road, so you have to go and chip away,” Schwartz said. “We started making some shots and locked in on defense.”
Maryland has been navigating issues from three-point range. The Terps started the season with a worrisome 15-of-64 mark from deep, and they tried to quell those concerns early against the Patriots. Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott each hit a three-pointer in the first 66 seconds of play, lifting Maryland to a quick advantage that grew as large nine points just after the first timeout.
When the Terps’ offense slowed as the first half wore on, George Mason capitalize. The Patriots built a 22-18 lead before Maryland responded with three more baskets from beyond the arc — two from Scott and one from freshman forward Julian Reese, the first of his career. Reese followed that with a long two-pointer a couple minutes later, showcasing a versatility that can stretch defenses.
That helped keep Maryland from falling too far behind, but then the Terps regressed after the break. Maryland was only 4 of 15 from deep in the second half, even with the boost from Ayala’s late run, and some of the team’s dependable scorers had quiet performances after the break.
Another halftime deficit
The Terps trailed at intermission, 32-31, marking the third straight tame they trailed at halftime. They also trailed against Vermont (36-32) and George Washington (30-29). In the locker room, Turgeon told his players that this could be similar to the Vermont game, when his players locked in on defense to seal the win.
But instead, Devon Cooper extended the Patriots’ lead with a three-pointer early in the second half, and it grew to 10 points at the 13:04 mark when Schwartz capped a 9-0 run with a jumper in the paint to make it 48-38.
“We’re trying to figure it out," Turgeon said. "We’re nowhere near figuring this thing out yet.”
Graham returns
After a two-game suspension for violating team rules, freshman wing James Graham III returned to the bench. Graham, who enrolled early last December rather than playing his senior season of high school, only played five minutes in the season opener and scored two points.
Turgeon said he had a conversation with Graham on Monday, and the issues were “just basketball-related stuff.” Turgeon added that the staff is “trying to help him navigate some things.”
Graham missed practice Monday because he was sick, Turgeon said, but the freshman participated Tuesday. Graham was available against George Mason but did not play.