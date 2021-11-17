As the Gladiators’ season progressed, Yoon watched Calhoun continue to make tougher spikes until, midway through the season, she began dominating games. By Wednesday night, when Glenelg played in the Maryland 2A championship match, Calhoun was realizing the potential Yoon saw early in the season.
With 27 kills, Calhoun led Glenelg to a straight-sets win over Century, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16, at Harford Community College to secure the Gladiators’ first state title since 2005.
“She’s always going off,” Yoon said. “There's never a game where I'm like, ‘Oh, she's going downhill.’ She’s only going up. Her future is going to be crazy.”
Wednesday was Glenelg’s fourth appearance in the state championship game since its previous state title. Most recently, the Gladiators (18-6) fell in straight sets to Williamsport in the 2018 title game. In his nine-year tenure, Coach Jason Monjes has plenty of reminders of when his team has fallen short — the Howard County school’s gym displays the team’s four state championship banners.
After Glenelg’s second-round playoff exit in 2019, Monjes and his players vowed to not take any games for granted, a pledge that was only underscored when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season. After this fall’s first practice, Monjes knew this year’s team was special.
In September, however, Glenelg dropped four of five games. As the team’s talented sophomores meshed with veterans, Glenelg won every set in its next five matches.
“Trust is a really big part of it, and it comes with time,” outside hitter Sarah Parker said. “We know what we're going to do by practicing it. We kind of just knew each other and we came together, and you could really tell how much every single person wanted to win.”
This postseason, Glenelg found balance instead of relying on Calhoun, dropping one set in five postseason games. Against Century (15-4), however, Gladiators players adjusted their positions to provide Calhoun a one-on-one matchup with the opposing blocker.
Midway through the first set, Century Coach Bryan Trumbo called two timeouts in a three-minute span to try to pause Glenelg’s momentum. It was to no avail — the Gladiators scored the point after both timeouts.
Sophomore setter Lindsay Kelley has been playing with Calhoun long enough to know when her friend is poised for a big game. After watching Calhoun’s first block against her matchup, Kelley thought Calhoun might decide the championship game quickly.
“It’s surreal; I still haven’t processed what just happened,” Calhoun said. “This season, I’m just getting the hang of things. It’s just crazy to think that starting off with high school volleyball, it’s ending like this. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”
