Just look at the past. For example, in 2019, underdogs covered 58 percent of the time from Weeks 1 through 10 and then just 48 percent of the time for the rest of the regular season. In 2002, underdogs covered 57 percent of the time through the first 10 weeks only to cover less than half the time the rest of the way. In 2012, underdogs dropped from 57 to 45 percent over those spans. And in 2010, they went from covering in 56 percent of contests through Week 10 to just 46 percent of the time from Weeks 11 to 16.
With that in mind, here are this week’s best bets: two home favorites with humble records, facing modest point spreads.
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (-1½)
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -1½
The Eagles are a lot better than their 4-6 record suggests. Philadelphia has the fifth-best offense of 2021, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and an above-average offense after Football Outsiders adjusts for strength of schedule. Its defense boasts some of the best tacklers in the NFL this year (with a league-leading 690 tackles), and its pass rush is also among the best in the league, per Pro Football Focus.
That’s a tough task for a New Orleans squad led by quarterback Trevor Siemian and possibly without the services of star running back Alvin Kamara, who is nursing a knee injury.
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (-3)
Pick: Carolina Panthers -3
Washington announced defensive end Chase Young is done for the season with a leg injury, just days after confirming that his defensive teammate Montez Sweat would be out several weeks after suffering a broken jaw on Oct. 31 at Denver. That will greatly reduce the effectiveness of a pass rush that was already struggling to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Panthers, meanwhile, brought back quarterback Cam Newton, who accounted for two touchdowns on his first two snaps against Arizona, one on the ground and another through the air. The 2015 NFL MVP should only become more comfortable in this offense, and a three-point spread shouldn’t be a deterrent for bettors.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 11 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 11-7.
New England Patriots (-7) at Atlanta Falcons
Pick: New England Patriots -7
Baltimore Ravens (-6) at Chicago Bears
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (-10)
Pick: Cleveland Browns -10
Green Bay Packers (-2½) at Minnesota Vikings
Pick: Green Bay Packers -2½
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-10)
Pick: Tennessee Titans -10
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (-7)
Pick: Buffalo Bills -7
Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets
Pick: New York Jets +3
San Francisco 49ers (-6½) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +6½
Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +1
Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at Seattle Seahawks
Pick: Arizona Cardinals -2½
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (-2½)
Pick: Dallas Cowboys +2½
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (-5½)
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -5½
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11