But one year later, the NHL entered into a marketing deal that made chemical manufacturer Chemours the “official refrigerant solution of the NHL.” Then it began promoting two of the company’s refrigerant products — both synthetic blends containing powerful greenhouse gases that are far more damaging to the environment than what’s used in many NHL arenas.
And despite its 11-year-old green program, the league has now received approximately $2 million from its Chemours contract, according to a report from Environmental Investigation Agency, a nonprofit advocacy group that surreptitiously recorded video calls of executives from the NHL and Chemours earlier this year discussing the arrangement. The league stands to earn even more money as community rinks across the continent convert their old refrigeration systems to Chemours’s products, EIA found.
EIA has repeatedly conducted undercover operations aimed at exposing corporations’ impact on the environment. Last year, for example, it released embarrassing videos where sponsors of the controversial Pebble Mine project in Alaska touted their ties with the state’s two Republican senators and top Trump administration officials. After The Washington Post and other outlets reported on the mine executives’ comments, GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska said they opposed the project.
For its report on the NHL, one of its investigators posed as a potential league partner in a recorded video call. “To be honest, I don’t know which one is cleaner than the other,” Jason Jazayeri, the NHL’s senior director for integrated solutions, said of the refrigerants in one call.
The Chemours products, sold under the Opteon brand name, include synthetic hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), considered among the most potent greenhouse gases, though both the company and the league have marketed their products as safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly. Both Opteon refrigerants have a potential climate impact that can measure more than a thousand times more dangerous than natural gases ammonia or carbon dioxide.
“You have [an NHL] brand that does have a positive reputation overall and has been burnishing its green credentials,” said Alexander von Bismarck, executive director of EIA.
The NHL, presented with a summary of the EIA report on Tuesday, declined to comment, saying it had not had a chance to review the full report. After the report was released Wednesday morning, it did not immediately respond to a request to make Jazayeri or anyone else available to comment.
A Chemours spokesman also had not seen the report on Tuesday but said it “appears misleading and mischaracterizes” the company’s refrigerants, which are still more environmentally friendly than what many aging indoor hockey rinks have used for decades. After the report’s release Wednesday, a Chemours spokesman did not immediately respond for a request for comment.
“This and similar sensationalized stories will not deter us in our efforts to help community ice rinks reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining ice performance requirements and safe environments for rink operators and the communities they serve,” the spokesman, Thom Sueta, said in an email.
Aging rinks and new alternatives
Since the NHL established its green program in 2010, many of its efforts have been focused on energy use, emissions and shrinking the league’s carbon footprint. But as old hockey rinks age and require updates, the league has made a priority of identifying environmentally friendly refrigeration systems. Rink operators have to weigh environmental concerns from a system that includes HFCs with any issues posed by an ammonia-based system, which can include regulatory obstacles, safety concerns or costs associated with retrofitting an old arena.
HFCs are hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide, and have been commonly used in grocery store freezers, home refrigerators and air conditioning systems. They replaced chemicals that depleted the Earth’s ozone layer, but much of the world is now swapping them out for more environmentally friendly alternatives.
In September, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule to cut the use and production of HFCs in the United States by 85 percent over the next 15 years, and nations around the globe are similarly phasing out HFC usage. On Tuesday, the White House will send the Kigali Amendment, which would codify the country’s commitment to cut these pollutants under international law, to the Senate for approval. More than 120 nations have already signed on to the amendment.
The NHL and the Delaware-based chemical company say the Opteon products have low global warming potential (GWP). But in marketing materials, they don’t typically reveal the GWP figures. One of the Opteon refrigerants has a GWP of 573 over a 100-year time horizon, and the other hits 1,282, according to the most recent assessment by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. With zero greenhouse gas emissions, ammonia has a GWP of 0. Carbon dioxide is at 1.
The Opteon products could have significant climate benefits if they’re used to replace refrigerant systems still relying on far more harmful substances, says Kristen Taddonio, a senior climate and energy adviser at the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development.
“It’s another story if [the Opteon products] are used to replace refrigerants that are already climate-friendly,” Taddonio said. “Adoption of these refrigerants in lieu of ammonia- and CO2-based systems in ice rinks could significantly increase refrigerant-related emissions.”
The Chemours spokesman said the “the vast majority of the systems” the company has replaced featured older, more toxic systems, and that Opteon refrigerants offer a 50-to-84-percent reduction in warming potential compared with these previous systems. But in one of the recorded videos captured by EIA, Derek Ramsay, Chemours’s business development leader, said: “We’re taking out a lot of ammonia systems and putting in our system.” (A Chemours spokesman did not respond Wednesday to a request to interview Ramsay.)
EIA officials say the NHL, if truly committed to environmentally friendly practices, shouldn’t endorse products that are only incrementally better than known toxic pollutants when what advocates view as a better option is already widely used in rinks around the world.
“The leading alternative has zero impact on the climate,” von Bismarck said, “and you’re actively and knowingly promoting something that is on the order of 1,000 times more damaging. That’s just not defensible.”
‘That carries weight’
When the initial deal between the NHL and Chemours was announced in 2018, details were scarce. In staging its video calls with league and company officials, EIA investigators posed as potential business partners to learn more about the relationship. It was under that false pretense that NHL and Chemours officials said that while the company has paid the league approximately $2 million, Chemours can then use the weight of the NHL brand as it seeks out more business.
It isn’t getting much business directly from NHL arenas. Despite the NHL’s endorsements, only two teams, the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche, are known to have switched to the Opteon products. A 2014 report from the NHL said that one-third of the teams use ammonia-based systems, while the EIA report suggests more than 60 percent do. The NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, has pledged to be among the most progressive in all of sports and calls its playing surface the “greenest ice in the NHL.” The team opted to install an ammonia-based system before it began play this year at its home rink, Climate Pledge Arena.
But in the EIA calls, both the NHL official and the Chemours representative said the chemical company is trying to market its products to community rinks, which is made easier by the NHL relationship.
“That carries weight with a lot of the community rinks,” the NHL’s Jazayeri said in the recorded video, pointing out that there are 32 NHL arenas but an estimated 4,800 community rinks. “You can imagine, right, when you have the NHL shield attached to your business card or whatever it is that you’re using to promote the partnership, it goes a long way with these rinks.”
Neither the league nor Chemours would comment on financial terms of their deal, but in the recorded calls captured by EIA, officials said the NHL stands to earn more money based on the resulting refrigerant sales.
“We put in targets in our contract with them. We said we would like to get to certain milestones over the course of the contract, and that’s where the NHL provides support and outreach via their people,” Ramsay said.
In October, the NHL agreed to a long-term extension with Chemours. While terms were not disclosed, the league said more than 200 ice rinks have converted to Opteon products since the NHL initially partnered with Chemours.
Chemours officials take exception to the suggestion that the Opteon products are harmful and say they rely heavily on not just HFCs but another set of chemical compounds that is not as damaging to the climate, known as hydrofluoroolefins (HFO).
According to a 2020 fact sheet issued by the United Nations Environment Program and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, one of the Opteon refrigerants is composed of 75 percent HFC components, and the other is at 44 percent.
“This has been the chemical industry’s playbook for decades now. The idea is to draw out this chemical treadmill where each chemical is only incrementally better — environmentally — than the preceding chemical,” said Avipsa Mahapatra, climate campaign leader for EIA.
Juliet Eilperin contributed to this report.