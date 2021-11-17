It isn’t getting much business directly from NHL arenas. Despite the NHL’s endorsements, only two teams, the San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche, are known to have switched to the Opteon products. A 2014 report from the NHL said that one-third of the teams use ammonia-based systems, while the EIA report suggests more than 60 percent do. The NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, has pledged to be among the most progressive in all of sports and calls its playing surface the “greenest ice in the NHL.” The team opted to install an ammonia-based system before it began play this year at its home rink, Climate Pledge Arena.