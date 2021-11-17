“I still get chills every time I walk in here,” Lafayette Coach Fran O’Hanlon said after his team got blown out. “First time I came here was in the eighth grade for the Catholic League tournament. I’d been cut that year by our basketball team, so I was focused on baseball and football. Then I came here. Sat in the top row and couldn’t believe the whole thing. I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve got to get good enough in basketball to play here.’ ”