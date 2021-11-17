In the championship game, Foster had 29 kills as Reservoir beat Huntingtown, 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, to secure its first state title since 2007.
“The first day she was in the gym, I knew we were going to do this because of her,” Reservoir Coach Carole Ferrante said. “She added the piece that was missing. She walked into the gym, and I watched her play, and I was like, ‘Holy nuggets, that’s the greatest thing I've ever seen in my life.’”
Foster transferred from St. John’s, where she won a pair of D.C. State Athletic Association titles and the Cadets’ first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown in 15 years. The Laurel native reevaluated her options during the coronavirus pandemic, wanting to attend school closer to home. She had already acquired interest from college programs, and she wanted to play with her childhood friends.
When she arrived at Reservoir’s first practice in August, Foster was nervous about how her teammates would receive her — until they involved her in everything.
“It was definitely a game changer,” libero Gabby Allen said. “I am so grateful that she came here. Her being on the team brought us together so much.”
Reservoir (18-1) also beat Huntingtown (17-3) in the 2007 state championship game, and Ferrante said there were similarities between that squad and this year’s group. Both teams welcomed a star transfer at the start of the season and played the same rap music at practices.
Foster averaged 25.6 kills in four playoff games entering Wednesday. With the Gators a point away from winning the second set against Huntingtown, Foster spiked the ball so hard, the Huntingtown player attempting to control the pass fell on the court.
In the fourth set, with the Gators a point away from winning, Foster asked her teammates to deliver her the ball. Instead, the game ended when Huntingtown’s serve landed out-of-bounds, but Foster recovered from her disappointment a second later when her teammates rushed the court.
As Reservoir players gathered for a photo after the medal ceremony, Foster stayed under the net to embrace Ferrante in a long hug.
“Ferrante believed in me so much, and I just felt so much love,” Foster said. “This was the cherry on top of everything.”
