First, Curry called timeout to check out of the blowout. Then, he hit one of those ridiculously long three-pointers that he has used his entire career to demystify what was once believed impossible. Curry raised his hands to acknowledge the approving crowd. Durant, reduced to a spectator on one of those rare, post-Achilles tear off-nights, looked on, admiring what was and what is still left to be.
“He’s a master at what he does,” Durant said after Curry hit nine three-pointers and finished with a game-high 37 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 117-99 demolition of the Brooklyn Nets.
The hyped, nationally-televised matchup of the league’s two leading scorers turned out of be a dud — aside from a first-quarter bucket-for-bucket reminder that the greatness of their partnership was done in by the smallness of those who couldn’t just sit back and enjoy the majesty of it. What that unfair partnership has wrought is two generational talents who are better for the time they shared — one top 75 player rubbing off on the other — and aspire to extend that awe-inspiring greatness.
“Everybody criticized it. Everybody criticized Kevin. Everybody criticized us. They didn’t appreciate it,” said Draymond Green, whose defense Tuesday night contributed to Durant needing 19 shots to get 19 points, easily his worst shooting effort of the season. “But people usually don’t appreciate greatness until they no longer have it. We appreciated it. And that’s all that matters.”
Curry has long been the one to be sucked in by the show, which has sometimes worked to his detriment but mostly made him a player beloved for his good time cockiness. Durant has been more about chasing perfection than a flashy performance, a singular focus that can be translated as abrasive when coupled with a playfully combative social media persona.
They have different approaches but the same discipline. They’re conquerors whose union had the entire NBA shook, fretting over an illusion of competitive balance that has rarely existed in a superstar-driven league. They were the first pairing of former MVPs to win a title since Moses Malone and Julius Erving brought Philadelphia its last NBA championship in 1983. But that was a one-year run for the 76ers; the Warriors came a Durant calf strain and later a Durant ruptured Achilles from joining Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers as the only franchises to win at least three championships in a row.
If Durant has any regrets about his time in Oakland — and he says he doesn’t have many — it’s that the Warriors didn’t go three-for-three. Durant’s time with Golden State was invaluable; it gave him a championship DNA and allowed him to work on aspects of his game — ballhandling, playmaking, moving without the ball — that wouldn’t have been available had he been in a system that begged for his bailouts.
“I was who I was before I got there,” Durant said. “Being around other great players, you see how they work, you see how they move, you try to implement some of their stuff into what you do and vice versa. I feel like I took some stuff, [Curry] took some stuff. I took some stuff from Andre [Iguodala], Klay [Thompson], Draymond, all of them. I think we was a nice melting pot over there. And we learned from each other.”
The success didn’t complete him, because the game never could. But the drama he endured in Golden State helped him find peace, not some nebulous happiness. And that has guided his time in Brooklyn, where he has mostly avoided any back page controversy and maintained a level head through any apparent tumult — such as a teammate electing to bypass a potential championship run to protest a vaccine mandate.
“I just feel like I’ve found my rhythm and what works for me on a day-to-day. I try to stand on that as much as possible. That’s really it,” Durant told The Washington Post in a recent interview.
What Durant and Curry had together was magic. What they are separately is about mastery. Every spot from the three-point line to the rim is a hot zone for Durant, who has made the complexity of the NBA resemble the simplicity of pop-a-shot.
“His shooting numbers are ridiculous right now,” Curry said of Durant, who failed to make at least 50 percent of his shots for just the third time in 15 games this season. “He’s always had that ability to get whatever he wants but it seems like he’s taking it to another level.”
Curry has never seen a shot that he would consider a bad one. The league’s three-point obsession was borne out of a desire to hunt down Curry. But in response to missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons, Curry is taking more threes, daring anyone to engage in a shootout.
Durant and Curry aren’t necessarily better apart than they were together. But they are back to being what they were before that dominant, yet unappreciated three-year run — competitors in a race for respect and rings. One game in November isn’t going to determine what happens in June, but it can leave behind some clues of what’s to come.
And as it stands, Curry appears to be closer to an embrace of the Larry O’Brien trophy. The foundation of a championship organization remains intact for the Warriors, from the coaching staff to the core of a roster that has five bejeweled ballers. They already have the league’s best record while awaiting the season debuts of a five-time all-star (Thompson) and the 2020 No. 2 overall pick (James Wiseman) and with two lottery picks (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody) trying to work their way into the rotation.
“It’s fun to be back in the spotlight again. Our team is enjoying being back here,” Curry said. “It’s nice to have that energy around us. Doesn’t happen unless you win games and you don’t win games by yourself.”
Durant is trying to build that in Brooklyn, a franchise that remains overshadowed in popularity by New York’s other NBA team. But his challenge seems much harder, even with a superstar wingman in James Harden. The Nets have the mercurial and obstinate Kyrie Irving on the roster but only a prayerful hope of him playing this season, or again for this franchise as he continues to reject — at the cost of millions in salary — the coronavirus vaccine. That leaves an organization with title aspirations with only one other player with championship experience in backup guard Patty Mills. Durant is surrounded by players who are chasing the dream while Curry has a core that has lived it.
“Different burdens for everybody trying to get to the top,” Curry said.
Should he lead a franchise that hasn’t won a championship since the days when Dr. J was slaying in the ABA, Durant will enter a stratosphere that exceeds what he accomplished with the Warriors. And he would have done it while overcoming an injury that has ruined many a career before him.
“He doesn’t look any different to me,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “So that’s saying something. But I don’t think you can even tell that he had an injury.”
Curry, who was anointed the best shooter ever before he even claimed a ring, is closing in on passing — and obliterating — Ray Allen’s all-time three-pointers made record. Durant just played his 899th game and is the only top 30 scorer not to have played in at least 900. And he's currently 26th, just below Allen Iverson. At his current pace of scoring efficiency, Durant will find himself in the top 20 before the end of this season.
Both are 33, at an age when Father Time is knocking at the door and checking his watch as he tries to enter. But they appear hellbent on finding permanent places in the record books and eventually securing respective spots among the 10 best players to ever play the game — if they haven’t already.
“We love that fact that we can play at this level and keep pushing the envelope, no matter how far our careers go, or how far we get, we’ve got a lot in the tank,” Curry said. “And we’re trying to show that.”