Durant is trying to build that in Brooklyn, a franchise that remains overshadowed in popularity by New York’s other NBA team. But his challenge seems much harder, even with a superstar wingman in James Harden. The Nets have the mercurial and obstinate Kyrie Irving on the roster but only a prayerful hope of him playing this season, or again for this franchise as he continues to reject — at the cost of millions in salary — the coronavirus vaccine. That leaves an organization with title aspirations with only one other player with championship experience in backup guard Patty Mills. Durant is surrounded by players who are chasing the dream while Curry has a core that has lived it.