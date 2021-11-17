“He's not obsessing over a decision, I'm not obsessing over a decision. I think that's correct with my belief, just like I said, with Alex Ovechkin. I have high confidence in the integrity of the player in their believing in our city, our community. Everybody was all hyper on Alex and he signed his long-term extension. Nick did the same. I'm expecting that it's not negotiating with Brad, it's Brad sees and enjoys and likes and believes and knows that there's something special about spending your career and going through hard times and coming out the other end a champ.”