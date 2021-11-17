“They were mature enough to believe they could take responsibility and work with us and be a part of something great. But they also knew the grass wasn’t always greener on the other side,” Leonsis said of the trio. “… We drafted and developed Brad; he’s a first-team [all-NBA], an all-star, and he wants to win. We can talk about it, but we had to create a team and a staff that played the right way, and we’ve done all we can.