Brown, also hired in July 2019, is now the president of Monumental Basketball and special adviser to Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis. In addition to leading various operations for the franchise, Brown will oversee chief of athlete care and performance Daniel Medina as well as Washington Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault. Brown now represents Monumental Basketball at WNBA owners’ meetings along with owner Sheila Johnson.
Thibault, who will remain responsible for all basketball decisions relating to the Mystics, also signed a multiyear deal that keeps the WNBA’s winningest coach at the helm as Washington looks to rebound from a season that fell far below expectations. Medina also signed a multiyear extension.
For the Wizards, extending Sheppard and Brown provides the team broad stability in the wake of a tumultuous year as it stares down what could be a busy summer. Both executives’ contracts were set to expire at the end of the season, while Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is in the first year of a four-year deal.
“I believe in continuity,” Leonsis said in an interview this week. “And we hired a new coach, and now we’re promoting and extending Tommy and Sashi, and we essentially want there to be comfort that they are here and they get the chance to work together and develop the Wizards as a next-generation team.”
Leonsis stressed that Sheppard’s promotion, in particular, is not a reaction to the Wizards’ hot start but a reflection of his body of work since he took over as general manager.
It was less than a year ago that the Wizards embarked on something of a soft reset when they traded former franchise player John Wall to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. The move ensconced Bradley Beal as the organization’s cornerstone and set off a shift in culture for the team — players and coaches spent the year raving about Westbrook’s famously intense work ethic and the effect it had on the locker room.
Sheppard also nabbed starting center Daniel Gafford from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline, made the decision to part ways with coach Scott Brooks and led a lengthy, thorough coaching search before hiring Unseld.
This was before he helped orchestrate a deal that sent Westbrook — and the $90 million left on his contract — to the Lakers for Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a first-round pick.
“He’s doing everything in his power to change ship here,” Beal said in an interview this month when asked for his general thoughts on Sheppard’s maneuvers. “He’s getting great character guys, like just the day-to-day things in our facility he wants to be better. And more first class. … I definitely tip my cap to him for what he’s done.”
Leonsis praised Sheppard’s patience during this summer’s coaching search as well as his involvement in helping to craft Unseld’s coaching staff.
“Wes is building a team, and Tommy is building a team, and they’re in sync,” Leonsis said. “ … That’s something that I have seen in my 22 years now of owning the Caps and more than 10 years owning the Wizards, that if the GM and the coach and the organization are not in sync on what the goals are and what the system and strategy is, you can’t have long-term success.”
That the Wizards are built for long-term prosperity is critical for the organization in general, but showing that stability now is particularly crucial as Washington looks to keep Beal in D.C.
The 28-year-old all-star holds a player option for the 2022-23 season and could opt to become a free agent this summer. The Wizards already have offered him an extension.
Leonsis said showing off Washington’s potential was in part a pitch to Beal — nearly all of the major basketball decisions the Wizards have made in the past year centered at least partly around Beal — though the owner isn’t “obsessing” about the guard’s decisions.
Leonsis cited the process he went through with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom for the Washington Capitals and Elena Delle Donne with the Mystics as something of a blueprint for how he sees Beal’s situation. Ovechkin signed a five-year deal in July, Backstrom a five-year deal in January and Delle Donne a four-year deal in February 2020, contracts that keep the three stars in D.C. through the tail end of their primes.
Still, player movement in the NBA is simply more common among franchise players than it is in nearly any other American professional sports league.
“They were mature enough to believe they could take responsibility and work with us and be a part of something great. But they also knew the grass wasn’t always greener on the other side,” Leonsis said of the trio. “… We drafted and developed Brad; he’s a first-team [all-NBA], an all-star, and he wants to win. We can talk about it, but we had to create a team and a staff that played the right way, and we’ve done all we can.
“He’s not obsessing over a decision; I’m not obsessing over a decision. I think that’s correct with my belief, just like I said, with Alex Ovechkin. I have high confidence in the integrity of the player in their believing in our city, our community. Everybody was all hyper on Alex, and he signed his long-term extension. Nick did the same. I’m expecting that it’s not negotiating with Brad; it’s Brad sees and enjoys and likes and believes and knows that there’s something special about spending your career and going through hard times and coming out the other end a champ.”
Monumental Sports & Entertainment also announced Wednesday that Leonsis’s son, Zach Leonsis, was promoted to president of media and new enterprises.