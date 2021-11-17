But the Hornets changed the flow of the game in the second half Wednesday in part by deploying a zone defense that put Washington on its heels and gave Charlotte the opening it needed. The Wizards (10-4) surrendered a 97-87 loss, their first in six games.
A win would have tied the team for the best start in franchise history, equaling the 11-3 start authored by the 1974-75 squad, which made it to the NBA Finals.
Instead, Washington heads to Miami for another tough test on the second night of a back-to-back, where it will play without starter Spencer Dinwiddie. The point guard will sit out as part of a management plan after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in January.
“I would say it was [only] every now and then that we attacked the zone,” starting center Daniel Gafford said. “We were trying to find shots outside the perimeter, and if we attacked the zone, we got basically whatever we wanted. … Felt like it caught us off guard that they stayed in the zone after the first, I would say, missed three. It kind of just put us in a bit of a bind, we really didn’t know what to do.”
The Wizards held strong halfway through the third quarter, executing their plan well as Bradley Beal returned to the starting lineup after missing two games following the death of his grandmother. They punched the Hornets in the paint, stayed calm on defense and gave up just five three-pointers.
But midway through the period, the change of pace — and Washington’s increased frustration when good shots wouldn’t fall — allowed Charlotte’s shooters to get comfortable and pick up speed. Kelly Oubre Jr. carved his former team into pieces with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting, a block and a steal in less than seven minutes on court.
“[The zone is] something we talked about at shoot-around, we knew they were going to go to it, we walked through some things and for the most part, it wasn’t bad. It’s the fact that when you get those open looks and they don’t go down, it has a compounding effect,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. " … We just have to calm down and get accustomed to seeing it, because more and more teams are going to do it. There’s a good chance we’ll see it tomorrow. We have to be ready for it.”
Beal led the Wizards with 24 points and seven assists. Gafford was one shy of a career high with 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half, and nine rebounds.
Montrezl Harrell added 15 points.
The Hornets shot 43.8 percent and had 19 fast-break points.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 19 points. Bridges had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Here’s what to know from Washington’s loss to the Hornets:
Three-point imbalance
While Charlotte went 10 of 32 from beyond the arc, the Wizards sputtered at the three-point line. They made 8 of 42, with starters Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combining to go 0 for 9. Kyle Kuzma was 1 for 8.
Dinwiddie did not score Wednesday but had three rebounds and two assists.
Both Beal and Gafford attributed the high volume of threes to Washington being passive and settling for deep attempts instead of attacking the rim.
Big half for Gafford
The Wizards hit Hornets in their underbelly with repeated attacks in the paint in the first half. Charlotte is the worst in the league at defending two-point attempts, and Gafford sliced through their defense with no problem, even with 7-foot, 250-pound Plumlee waiting at the rim.
As a result, Washington’s starting center racked up 16 points in just 13 minutes. It was a welcome haul after a string of quieter games recently — Gafford averaged just 4.7 points and five rebounds in the three games entering Wednesday.
Charlotte gets to the line
The Hornets shoot the fourth-most free throws in the league in part because teams are always trying to slow down their fast-paced offense, but Washington was able to defend effectively without fouling before things went awry in the third quarter. The goal on defense was to meet their men early and stifle the offense that way, and the Wizards executed.
Charlotte shot its first free throws of the game with 6 minutes 48 seconds left in the quarter but finished 10 of 32 from the line. The Hornets entered averaging 21.3 free throw attempts per game.
Beal returns
Washington’s all-star guard returned to D.C. on Tuesday morning and was able to travel with the team to Charlotte that afternoon but said he struggled to lock in mentally at first after spending the weekend mourning his grandmother with family.
“It’d be lying if I said [the game] was easy, still a little tough,” Beal said. “My body felt good … more so it was just getting myself into the mind frame of being ready to play, and that was tough. That was tough. Because I use basketball as my getaway, but it reminds me of her a lot.”