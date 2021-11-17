The man laughed at his own joke, then, satisfied, took a swig from his plastic cup filled with a dark-colored drink.
Then, just before the start of the final quarter, a group of young adult males choreographed their own version of a weight-loss intervention for the 2019 No. 1 draft pick. The three or four men stood up and chanted in unison over and over: “ZI-ON’S CHUN-KY!”
They sat down, giggling.
Zion Williamson never turned around and acknowledged either the advice or scorn screamed within earshot. He remained on the padded seat, and his gaze stayed on the court. Williamson, a large human being listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, didn’t log a single minute of action during the Washington Wizards’ comeback win over his Pelicans. Still, for some, his presence served as entertainment.
Throughout this first month of the NBA season, while Williamson remains on the sideline rehabilitating from foot surgery, obsessing over and laughing at his appearance have become fair game within the league.
It’s no longer considered appropriate or acceptable to empty out our darkest thoughts and publicly aim them at athletes. Jeers about gender or race are rarely tolerated (even in Salt Lake City), and directing crude language at an athlete can get a fan banned from an NBA arena. But somehow, lost in this progress, fat-shaming is still okay in sports discussion — as long as the target is male and wealthy.
It’s okay when New York Knicks legend and color commentator Walt Frazier points out to the viewing audience how Zion has picked up some weight and needs to lose it, because he’s just being real. And it’s funny when TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew cues up Charles Barkley for a scripted roast about Zion’s size because on the other side of the set Shaquille O’Neal melts into laughter.
It’s generally accepted that we need to respect an athlete’s mental health, so why is it still open season for fat jokes?
Trust that women and their bodies still face an unhealthy amount of scrutiny. But the difference between a sports commentator who would dare mention a woman’s weight in a derogatory manner and one who would spotlight an overweight male athlete is stark. Last year, a broadcaster’s comments about a female runner’s body type drew rebuke. And the WNBA takes protecting women’s bodies so seriously, this past season the league issued a fine and suspended Connecticut Sun Coach Curt Miller for one game for making disparaging comments about the weight of Liz Cambage, the Las Vegas Aces’ star center.
But the ceaseless comments about Williamson’s size are echoed in front of national television audiences. And there’s an even greater din of noise on social media, where anyone with two thumbs and an opinion can be a licensed nutritionist.
I should’ve known the moment I sent the tweet that it was a mistake.
From my baseline seat Monday night, I had a clear view of Williamson. He was arrayed in the look of stylish autumn — a coffee-colored down vest over a lighter brown hoodie, matched with green camo pants. I snapped a photo and tweeted how Williamson was dressed appropriately for the eternally frigid Capital One Arena.
Within a few minutes, someone commented that Williamson looked like the Michelin Man. Such a predictable response falls in line with other unimaginative takes and inquiries from fans.
Will Guillory, who covers the Pelicans for the Athletic, told me he has received the same question from fans every day. How much does Zion weigh? But Pelicans fans aren’t the only ones obsessed about the scale. As Guillory sat on press row, he said, a Wizards fan leaned in and asked him, “Why is Zion so chunky?”
Zion has said he needs to reach another gear in his conditioning and weight, but he also has acknowledged that as a youth he once gained 100 pounds in less than two years. The natural and intense ways in which he gains weight and strength — a team executive once bragged how Zion put on eight pounds of muscle after one week of workouts — are what make him different from the average NBA player.
But Williamson, 21, has not done himself many favors. It doesn’t help that he is featured in a commercial lounging, playing video games and endorsing a sugary drink. As a highly paid professional athlete and a rising star of the league who also appears in the NBA 75th-anniversary spot shattering a backboard, Williamson has a responsibility to his franchise — and himself — to get into shape and maintain his fitness to ensure a career of longevity. But oversimplifying his appearance as a sign of laziness or lack of self-control does not take into account the emotional, mental and genetic reasons some people pack on the pounds.
If Zion needs months to rehabilitate and get into shape, then it’s fair game to examine his motivations as a professional athlete. But too many of his critics have wielded meanness as their message. Theirs isn’t constructive criticism — just another shameful example that, for some sports fans, landing a joke is more important than delivering respect.