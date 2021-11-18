Arundel soon took the lead in the set and controlled the remainder of the match. The Wildcats won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20, to secure a second consecutive state title.
“The team culture never changes,” Arundel setter Ashley Barnes said. “Even though players come and go, we always still are [Arundel]. That’s why everyone keeps coming back.”
The Wildcats (19-1) haven’t always possessed a championship tradition. Between 2010 and 2017, Arundel lost in the state semifinals or championship game five times. When the Wildcats claimed their first title over Broadneck in 2019, when the state last conducted playoffs, Coach Ashley Yuscavage felt relief.
Entering Thursday, however, Yuscavage’s group felt confident. Arundel dropped a total of two sets in its final 12 games.
“We came into this having the mind-set that we’re going to win in three,” said Arundel setter Abigail Niles, who notched 14 assists. “None of us had doubts.”
Arundel’s offense flows through its middle blockers, so when Ragler transferred to Arundel for her sophomore year in 2019, she fit perfectly. It took time for the Wildcats’ setters to find opportunities for Ragler in the middle of the floor. The resulting cohesion was on display against the Raiders (18-2).
On the game’s first play, Ragler made her presence known when the senior spiked the ball, turned toward her teammates, stomped both feet and yelled. The Raiders made their strongest push in the second set, leading 10-8. That’s when a Leonardtown fan became cocky, and Ragler delivered one of her nine kills. The Wildcats scored on six of the next eight plays.
“I tell Coach all the time: I just swing the ball,” Ragler said. “I just swing as hard as I can, and whatever happens, happens.”
Leading 15-13 in the third set, Arundel wanted to close its victory because the Raiders had won two postseason games in five sets. Ragler eased that anxiety when she scored on three consecutive blocks.
However, Ragler watched from the bench as her teammates delivered the game’s final five points. After her game-winning block, middle blocker Kaiya Walker dropped to her knees at midcourt and cried as teammates mobbed her.
“It was like a weight lifted off,” Barnes said. “Arundel was kind of under the shadow. Broadneck was the main contender because they had all those returners, and we had lost that big 2021 class. I just feel like we proved everyone wrong. We really proved it for ourselves, if not everyone else.”
