The Buffalo Bills have, by all appearances, regained their stature as championship contenders. They’re atop the AFC East, with a chance to win back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1991, and have recovered nicely since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener. Since then, the Bills have won six of eight games, with each win coming by at least two touchdowns, positioning them among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. But while the Bills have largely been impressive to this point, it’s valid to wonder how much of their success is attributable to their own play — and how much of it is attributable to whom they’ve played, and when.