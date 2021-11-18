But while the Bills have largely been impressive to this point, it’s valid to wonder how much of their success is attributable to their own play and how much of it is attributable to whom they’ve played, and when.
Buffalo’s defense is suffocating opponents, allowing a league-low 15 points per game, while the offense shines to the tune of 31.1 points per contest, behind only the Dallas Cowboys. The Bills also lead the league in net yards per play and net success rate, which is the percentage of plays that either move the chains or score points. But for all that success, there’s another factor to consider when assessing Buffalo’s strength: The Bills, surprisingly, have had the NFL’s easiest schedule to this point.
This shouldn’t be the case for a team that won a division a season ago. The NFL’s scheduling system matches the top-finishing teams against one another the following year, a mechanism designed to promote parity. However the Bills have gotten lucky this season.
In addition to six games against divisional foes, four against another full division inside its conference and four against a division outside the conference, each team plays three games against teams that finished at the same level in their divisional standings the previous season. For the Bills, the reigning AFC East champs, that meant games against three other divisional winners in 2021: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team. None of those teams has been nearly as formidable as expected.
Washington barely won the NFC East last season and is just 3-6 with a defense that surrenders four more points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play. That’s the fourth-worst mark by a defense this season. The Bills took advantage of that weakness, defeating Washington, 43-21, in Week 3.
As bad as Washington’s defense is, Kansas City has one of only three defenses that have been worse, along with those of the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. Buffalo cruised to a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs in Week 5 and demolished the Jets 45-17 last Sunday. Pittsburgh defeated Buffalo in the season opener, but the Steelers have hardly looked like a Super Bowl contender this season.
The Bills still have four games against the members of the NFC South, including the Atlanta Falcons — the worst team this season per Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average metric — and the New Orleans Saints, who are starting journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian after an injury to Jameis Winston and also dealing with an injury to star running back Alvin Kamara.
Additionally, the Bills have benefited from the AFC East’s pairing against the AFC South, which put the 1-8 Houston Texans and 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule. (Granted, the Bills lost to the Jags.) Add that to a divisional slate that includes two games each with the 3-7 Miami Dolphins and 2-7 Jets and you can understand why Buffalo has had the easiest schedule so far, per Football Outsiders.
On top of their own fortunate schedule, Buffalo is also benefiting from other teams taking down other AFC contenders. The Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, allowing the Bills to move up in the conference hierarchy. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos lost in Week 10, too, paving the way for Buffalo to sit at No. 2 in the conference behind the Tennessee Titans.
But the Titans, who have a head-to-head win over Buffalo, have the easiest schedule going forward, again according to Football Outsiders, making the Bills’ path to the top seed more challenging.
Earning the top seed in the conference has an obvious perk: a bye into the divisional round. The No. 2 spot affords home-field advantage in the opening round. That’s a big difference.
Reaching one of those two spots could be important given the mixed playoff results of teams with relatively weak regular season schedules. Over the past decade, just two teams with the NFL’s easiest schedule have appeared in a Super Bowl, the Panthers in 2015 and Patriots in 2016, while five such teams lost their first postseason contest, whether that was a wild-card game or in the divisional round. Playoff slates are simply much more challenging than regular season schedules filled with teams like the Jets and Texans.
If the playoffs started today, Buffalo would face the Chargers in the first round, a matchup that would see Buffalo favored by four points on a neutral field per sports analyst Mike Beuoy’s “Inpredictable” ratings. A decent margin to be sure but one that implies just a 65 percent win rate, making the underdog no easy pickings. For comparison, the Bills would be an 11-point favorite over Miami per these same rankings.
That’s why as dominating as Buffalo has been, it Super Bowl chances appear relatively paltry. The oddsmakers at BetMGM have Buffalo at +600 to win this year’s Super Bowl, which means you win $600 for every $100 wagered, but that’s nearly double the odds offered for eventual AFC champion Kansas City at this time last year and almost four times the odds offered on the Patriots, then the AFC favorites, before Week 11 of 2019. In other words, the jury is still out on whether Buffalo can maintain its impressive regular season showing against stronger opponents in the playoffs.