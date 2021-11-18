In addition to six games against divisional foes, four against another full division inside its conference and four against a division outside the conference, each team plays three games against teams that finished at the same level in their divisional standings the previous season. For the Bills, the reigning AFC East champs, that meant games against three other divisional winners in 2021: the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team. None of those teams has been nearly as formidable as expected.