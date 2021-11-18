Go back to the decade from 2010-2020, a period in which 19 players won MVP awards in the two leagues. Of those players, only four haven’t signed a deal worth at least $100 million. Those include Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can’t be a free agent until after 2023, and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, a Cuban who signed two separate deals that total nearly $119 million. The others with no single nine-figure deal: Andrew McCutchen, who has made nearly $112 million, mostly from one pre-free agency deal with Pittsburgh and then a just-completed three-year deal with Philadelphia; and Kris Bryant, a free agent for the first time this offseason who will surely warrant a nine-figure contract.