Harper is an MVP for the Philadelphia Phillies six years after he was an MVP for the Washington Nationals. Then, he was a still-precocious just-turned-23-year-old making $3.75 million for the season, his salary determined by baseball service time rather than the open market, his future a constant question. Now, he has celebrated his 29th birthday, and his two children will never have a financial worry, given he’s earning roughly $25.4 million annually over a 13-year period.
Harper’s MVP is a tangible reminder that what sounds outlandish in theory can be completely reasonable in reality. And it should be noted by his original employers, the Lerner family, who own the Nationals, because the runner-up to Harper in the MVP voting was none other than his successor in right field in Washington: Juan Soto.
It’s that transparent, isn’t it? Saying “Bryce Harper is worth it” is simply code for, “Pay Juan Soto.”
It’s now Soto, not Harper, who is the 23-year-old centerpiece not only of the Nats’ organization, but potentially all of baseball. It’s now Soto, not Harper, who could be kept in Washington for the rest of his career, winning who-knows-how-many MVP awards before he’s done. It’s now Soto, not Harper, who’s in line for a payday that will make your jaw drop — until it’s swiftly and inevitably surpassed by the next transcendent player. That’s just how this works.
Quick: How many players in 2021 had contracts worth more — on an average annual value basis — than Harper’s? Mull it over. Answer below.
It’s easy to forget that when Harper agreed to his deal with the Phillies in February 2019, it was the richest total dollar amount in the history of American sports. In hindsight, that seems so quaint.
In baseball alone, the total value of Harper’s deal has since been topped four times, first by Mike Trout’s 10-year, $360 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels, then by Mookie Betts’s 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, then by Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14-year, $340 million extension with the San Diego Padres, and finally by Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million extension with the New York Mets.
This isn’t to say that all mammoth contracts are good for the team. Clearly, the Mets could be concerned about nine more years of Lindor, given he hit .230 with a .734 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in his first season in Queens. No franchise is potentially more hamstrung by a long-term deal than the Nationals, who issued a seven-year, $245 million contract to World Series hero Stephen Strasburg in December 2019 — and have been rewarded with just 26⅔ innings since.
So spend wisely. But spend. The best players — MVPs — are going to get the money somewhere.
Go back to the decade from 2010-2020, a period in which 19 players won MVP awards in the two leagues. Of those players, only four haven’t signed a deal worth at least $100 million. Those include Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who can’t be a free agent until after 2023, and Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, a Cuban who signed two separate deals that total nearly $119 million. The others with no single nine-figure deal: Andrew McCutchen, who has made nearly $112 million, mostly from one pre-free agency deal with Pittsburgh and then a just-completed three-year deal with Philadelphia; and Kris Bryant, a free agent for the first time this offseason who will surely warrant a nine-figure contract.
Harper earned his MVP award in 2021, but it’s not a one-off. His performance has justified his paycheck since he scooted up I-95 to join the Phillies. Over Harper’s first three years in Philadelphia, here are the players with the most wins above replacement in the National League, according to FanGraphs: Soto (14.0), Trea Turner (13.2) and Harper (12.8). (Man, is that striking to see those three players, cranked out by the same minor league system. They can’t all walk, can they?)
Now, I’m not at all comfortable with using WAR as some sort of all-encompassing, one-off evaluator. Baseball-reference.com’s formula, for instance, puts Colorado shortstop Trevor Story second behind Soto over the same period, with Harper sixth. The National League’s OPS leaders over that same period read like this: Soto (1.001), Harper (.958), then Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman (.946).
The point: Harper is valuable, and he’s being paid accordingly.
Oh, right: That question about average annual value. In 2021, Harper’s average annual salary of just under $25.4 million ranked 20th in baseball. Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made more — more than $10 million more! Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon made more. Houston right-handers Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander made more — and the injured Verlander didn’t even pitch.
Harper’s MVP candidacy was flawed, because even with 101 runs scored, 100 walks, 88 extra-base hits, a best-in-baseball .615-slugging percentage and a best-in-baseball 1.044 OPS, he couldn’t carry the Phillies into the playoffs. Detractors will point out that in a crucial series against Atlanta to begin the final week of the season — with the Phillies trailing the Braves by 2½ games — Harper went 0 for 11 with one walk and five strikeouts. Philadelphia was swept. Atlanta won the World Series.
Soto’s MVP candidacy was flawed, because even with 111 runs scored, 95 driven in, a most-in-baseball 145 walks and a highest-in-baseball .465 on-base percentage — including an incomprehensible .525 mark after the all-star break — the Nationals flailed before the trade deadline and sold off at it, finishing in last place. Detractors would argue that given Washington’s depleted lineup, no opponent had to pitch to Soto. Therefore, his ridiculous walk total — higher than any player this century not named Barry Bonds — was more the result of sound strategy than his preternatural understanding of the strike zone.
Whatever. The MVP has been decided. The debate can continue.
But what’s unarguable: Bryce Harper and Juan Soto are two of the best players baseball has to offer. One has already been paid to reflect that status, and he’s worth it. The other will be paid even more, and that’ll be worth it, too. The unrelenting question becomes: Who writes those checks, and therefore reaps the benefits of the performance — and MVPs — that will follow?