The two goals gave the winger five goals in his last four games.
“The puck has been going in the net, eh?” Hathaway cracked after the game. “I’ve been on the end of a lot of great plays right now … I just had to stand there and put my stick on the ice.”
On the other end, Samsonov played his best game of the season, producing 34 saves in the shutout. It was the Russian goaltender’s second shutout of the season. He had a 16-save shutout against Arizona earlier in the year. He now has five career shutouts.
Wednesday, Samsonov said he felt like his performance against the Kings signaled a turning point in his lackluster season.
“It was an important game for me,” Samsonov said. “ … My start of the season is not too great. I believe that I will be better.”
Washington improved to 10-2-5 and 5-1-2 on the road.
The Capitals were coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim on Tuesday at the Honda Center. Wednesday was the Capitals’ fifth game in seven days. It will now play San Jose on Saturday night before closing the four-game West Coast swing Sunday against Seattle.
The depleted Capitals were still missing five regular forwards Wednesday, including Lars Eller, who was still in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols after being placed on the list Tuesday.
T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd, working to return from injuries, take another step as West Coast trip begins
Neither team could light the lamp in the first period. The Capitals generated some high danger looks in front, but the teams traded time in the zone to no avail.
The second period continued the defensive stalemate. The Kings only had one shot on goal in the period before rattling off five opportune looks in a late 31-second span. However, Samsonov remained steady through the late push and during a chaotic third period, giving time for the Capitals’ offense to find a late opening.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win against the Kings:
Young players getting big minutes
With so many injuries to their veteran forwards, the Capitals have put a lot of responsibility on the young players in the lineup. Six rookies played Wednesday.
“You still need to fill a lot of holes in a positive way,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Even if they don’t score, the young kids coming in, you can’t come in and be a negative influence in the game. Not only have they been a positive influence in the game but they are creating offense, scoring points and helping us be successful.”
Aliaksei Protas had a standout game, using his 6-foot-6, 225 pound frame to his advantage. He played 15:27 of ice time, a career-high. Laviolette said Protas was “excellent” and a “difference-maker". He had three shots on goal and won 44 percent of his faceoffs.
Shuffled lines
Washington tinkered with its forward lines multiple times. It started the game by moving Conor Sheary up to the top line next to Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin. Tom Wilson was moved down to the second line to skate alongside rookies Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.
Washington tried tinkering with the lines to open the third but quickly shifted back to its opening lines. The shuffled lines were the same combinations used to close Tuesday’s game in Anaheim.
Laviolette said Wednesday before the game that he wanted to use the third period of Tuesday’s game as a “blueprint” for Wednesday.
Sheary was the most efficient player on the ice in the second period, getting to pucks with speed and using his chippy physicality to his advantage. The game got chippier as the night went on, with both Wilson and Kuznetsov being sent to the penalty box for roughing calls.
Power play, finally
Washington had been held without a power play opportunity for what seemed an eternity — actually, 107:34 — before it notched two power play chances against the Kings. The drought dated to Sunday, when Sidney Crosby checked Evgeny Kuznetsov at 9:15 of the third period.
The Capitals’ first power play opportunity came after Blake Lizotte high-sticked Dmtry Orlov in the face with 7:25 left in the second period. Washington’s man-advantage could not convert and was disrupted after Wilson and Philipp Danault went to the box for matching roughing penalties.
Washington’s second power-play chance came with 13:47 left in the third when L.A.'s Trevor Moore was called for high-sticking.
Through 16 games, the Capitals’ power play was converting at 17.7 percent. Counting Wednesday’s 0-for-2 effort, Washington has scored one power play goal in the last five games.
Ovechkin continued to get his chances on the power play — and on five-on-five — but could not convert with six shots on goal. The captain has not scored in his past three games.
Orlov’s penalties
Orlov, despite drawing a high-sticking call in the second period, took his 10th minor penalty of the season.
The Russian has had some questionable calls against him this year, but his early elbowing call against Anze Kopitar was a blatant offense. Orlov’s 10th minor penalty in his 17th game this season matched his penalty-minute total from last season. Orlov had 20 penalty minutes in 51 games last year.
Carl Hagelin and Wilson are tied for second on the team for most penalties taken with five.
Washington has been one of the more disciplined teams in the league this season. Headed into Wednesday’s game, they ranked 28th in the league with only 49 penalties drawn. They were also third in the league in net penalties after they drew 60 penalties through 16 games.