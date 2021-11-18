This column will give out three picks per week: a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which basically can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
All spreads were taken Wednesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.
The favorite
No. 8 Notre Dame (-17) vs. Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, NBC
On Sept. 25, Notre Dame managed all of three net rushing yards on 32 attempts against Wisconsin, a game it won by four touchdowns (a kickoff-return touchdown and two pick-sixes will do wonders for your scoreboard production). It was more of the same for the Fighting Irish in the loss to Cincinnati that followed the next weekend: Notre Dame averaged only three yards per attempt on 28 carries.
But the past four games — all of them double-digit victories — have been an entirely different story for the Fighting Irish and running back Kyren Williams. In wins over USC, North Carolina, Navy and Virginia, Williams has averaged 6.4 yards per carry and has rushed for six touchdowns. Now he gets a Georgia Tech defense that ranks 92nd nationally in rushing yards allowed per game and 88th in rushing success rate. The Yellow Jackets have lost four straight to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami and Boston College, allowing 211.5 rushing yards per game to four teams that normally do not run the ball particularly well.
Now Georgia Tech — which is bowl ineligible at 3-7 and dealing with questions about Coach Geoff Collins’s job security — gets a Notre Dame team that finally has established a ground-game identity and still has playoff aspirations. There’s also the matter of a Fighting Irish defense that ranks 13th in the SP+ efficiency metric and probably is the second-best defense the Yellow Jackets will have seen so far this season, after Clemson’s. Georgia Tech could only manage eight points — two field goals and a garbage-time safety — against the Tigers on Sept. 18, and it might struggle similarly here against a Notre Dame team looking for style points. The Irish roll at home.
The underdog
Wyoming (+5.5) at Utah State, 8 p.m. Saturday, CBS Sports Network
The host Aggies have won five straight, but let’s not go overboard in applauding this accomplishment: The wins have come against UNLV (2-8, 114th in SP+), Colorado State (3-7, 86th), Hawaii (4-7, 94th), New Mexico State (1-9, 129th, in the running for the worst team in the Football Bowl Subdivision) and San José State (5-6, 83rd).
The Cowboys enter ranked just 77th in SP+ and have lost four of five, so it’s not like they’re any sort of world-beaters, either. But Utah State is below them at 89th despite its 8-2 record. Even with home-field advantage factored in here, the wrong team might be favored, which makes Wyoming the underdog play on an inflated point spread.
It all comes down to the Cowboys’ defense, which has allowed more than 27 points only once this season and has held five of 10 opponents in the teens. Utah State’s offense ranks 104th in success rate and relies a great deal on chunk plays to move the ball: It has 183 scrimmage plays of at least 10 yards this season (seventh nationally) and ranks third in offensive explosiveness. Wyoming’s defense is 20th nationally in scrimmage plays of 10-plus yards allowed and 12th in explosiveness allowed.
In Utah State’s two losses, Boise State and BYU combined to sack Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner six times, intercept him three times and hold him to a 48.4 percent completion rate. In terms of passer rating allowed and yards per play allowed, only San Diego State has been better than Wyoming in the Mountain West. Take the Cowboys and the points.
The wild card
Clemson (-4) vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, noon, ESPN
Seeing an unranked team giving points to a highly ranked team always piques my interest. It did two weeks ago when unranked North Carolina was a 2.5-point home favorite against, you guessed it, a Wake Forest team ranked in the top 10, and the Tar Heels paid off with a comeback victory. And it’s certainly going to get my attention when the favored team in question is Clemson, playing in Death Valley.
Oh, sure, I hear your caveats: Clemson stinks this year! It failed to top 21 points in its first six games against FBS opposition! It couldn’t cover the spread against woebegone U-Conn. this past weekend!
And that’s all true! But here’s what I’m saying: The Tigers have very slowly been putting things together on offense the past couple of weeks, their defense still is a menace, and they’re the side to back Saturday.
Before its 44-7 non-cover against U-Conn., Clemson scored 30 points each in wins over Florida State and Louisville, two teams with better defenses than Wake Forest, which ranks 79th in SP+ defense and has allowed at least 42 points in three of its past four games (the only outlier was against Duke, an undeniably bad team this season). Even with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei still looking shaky and standout wide receiver Justyn Ross perhaps done for the season with a nagging foot injury that will require surgery, the Tigers should be able to put up points on a Demon Deacons offense that has struggled to stop anyone.
And then there’s this number: 64, which is the average SP+ ranking for the nine FBS defenses Wake Forest has faced this season. Despite a host of injuries on that side of the ball, the Tigers rank third in the country in SP+ defense and will be by far the best stop unit the Demon Deacons have seen. Wake Forest ranks just 44th in offensive success rate despite playing a whole lot of mediocre defenses; Clemson ranks third in defensive success rate.
The Demon Deacons are a fun story, and they can clinch the ACC Atlantic Division with a win. But they have allowed 58, 56 and 37 points in their past three road games, and two of those games were against very middling offenses (Army, Syracuse). Back Clemson to spoil the good vibes.