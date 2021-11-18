Before its 44-7 non-cover against U-Conn., Clemson scored 30 points each in wins over Florida State and Louisville, two teams with better defenses than Wake Forest, which ranks 79th in SP+ defense and has allowed at least 42 points in three of its past four games (the only outlier was against Duke, an undeniably bad team this season). Even with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei still looking shaky and standout wide receiver Justyn Ross perhaps done for the season with a nagging foot injury that will require surgery, the Tigers should be able to put up points on a Demon Deacons offense that has struggled to stop anyone.