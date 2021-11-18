Police identified Walker and Murray in a statement released Wednesday night, adding that the “arrests follow an intense month long investigation that identified the two Milton High School student athletes as the perpetrators” and that the case remains under investigation. Both Walker and Murray played in Milton High’s season-opening game Wednesday night against Roswell before their arrests. They are being held without bond in Fulton County jail.
Murray is a 6-foot-7 two-sport star who has an offer to play football at Virginia, according to 247 Sports. Walker, a 6-foot-4 guard, joined first-year George Mason coach Kim English’s 2022 recruiting class — which 247 Sports ranks second in the Atlantic 10 — when he signed with the program Nov. 10. Milton’s boys’ basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the country by maxpreps.com.
“Cam is one of those feel good stories,” George Mason associate head coach Dennis Felton said in a video the team posted to social media when Walker signed. “Cam just kept kind of commanding our attention, and it’s easy to say why. It was his toughness, his competitive edge, his willingness to do whatever it takes to win a possession.”
The George Mason athletic department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.