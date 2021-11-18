Good Counsel led 17-15 when DeMatha went for two to tie the game. “We knew they were going to pass the ball, because we stacked the box,” Good Counsel linebacker Gary Bryant recalled. He was right.
Seeing nobody open, quarterback Denzel Gardner rolled right. Bryant, once he saw the QB take off, dove and nudged Gardner off course. Good Counsel safety Kam Vaughn finished the tackle as Gardner lunged for the pylon. The official marked Gardner short by about the length of the football.
That’s how it goes in the WCAC, so Good Counsel will play St. John’s in what should be another close final. The teams met for the title in 2019, the last full season, when Good Counsel won, 16-14, on a last-minute field goal.
The St. John’s motto this week? “Finish,” Coach Pat Ward said. “Finish the season, finish plays, finish drives.”
In June, MaxPreps took on the challenging task of ranking four WCAC heavyweights who have all traded places at the top over the past five years. St. John’s, Good Counsel, DeMatha and Gonzaga have each won one of the past four fall WCAC championships. The preseason rankings listed each of them between 31st and 40th nationally, all within 10 spots of each other.
As the leaves fall and the temperature gets colder, those four teams operate in their own insular network. Both St. John’s and Good Counsel will end up playing their last four games against two teams (Good Counsel and Gonzaga for St. John’s; DeMatha and St. John’s for Good Counsel). Many of the players know each other. The coaches are friends.
“Everyone’s well-coached, everyone knows everyone, everyone knows each other’s personnel — we all recruited the same kids,” Ward said. “It’s like playing your cousin.”
Preparing high school football players is often inexact. Both of these teams have taken cross-country flights in August and September to compete against players they know nothing about, coaches they’ve never met and teams with little or no film available. They prepare as much as they could, but there’s some guesswork involved.
At this point in November, the mystery is gone.
“For us it’s going to be a matter of trying to eliminate some mistakes, because we have had a tendency to make mistakes throughout the season,” Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said. “You may not be able to eliminate them completely, but you really need to limit the mistakes and turnovers, because they’re going to make you pay for them. We know that.”
By Wednesday, that message had gotten through. Last time the Falcons played St. John’s, Bryant recalled, “we made a total of five mistakes, which allowed them to win the game.”
He then recited those five mistakes. On defense, Good Counsel blew one coverage, made one wrong substitution and once blitzed to the wrong side. The results were a 93-yard touchdown pass, a 75-yard touchdown run and another run for a big first down. The Falcons’ task is to clean up those mistakes.
When they played in the 2019 title game, the Cadets’ and Falcons’ mastery of each other’s offenses produced a 16-14 slugfest. Their regular season meeting ended at 34-21 this year, but they could end up in another low-scoring game Sunday when they meet at 5 p.m. at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
St. John’s shut out Gonzaga in the semifinals. Good Counsel gave up only one offensive touchdown. As a result, both teams go into this weekend knowing the margin for error is slim.
“They’re going to do something new that we haven’t seen, or vice versa,” Ward said. “You’re going to have to make adjustments. But at the core, we do what we do; they do what they do. You’re not going to change that much.”
Read more: