Price was in his first season as the Hokies’ co-defensive line coach after nine seasons as an assistant at Marshall and eight at James Madison. He was a four-year starter on the defensive line at Virginia Tech and was selected first-team all-Big East as a senior in 1995.
His first game in his new role will be Saturday night when Virginia Tech plays Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. But Price indicated he is not treating the final two games of the regular season as an audition to become the Hokies’ next full-time head coach.
“Obviously we’re all hurt,” Price said Thursday afternoon during his first news conference since he was promoted. “I told the players, I told the coaches: ‘Whatever way you’re feeling, whatever sort of way you feel, it’s okay, and it’s right. Whatever emotion you’re having is the correct emotion because it’s yours.’
“There hasn’t been a day where we’ve questioned anybody’s want-to or want to continue on. Everybody’s been totally professional and gone about their business and gone about their work. We’re all professionals. We’ve been through this. Every coach gets hired. Every coach is going to get fired. It’s just the way it is.”
One of Price’s mentors, Frank Beamer, however, was among those able to leave head coaching via retirement rather than dismissal. Beamer, the legendary program architect, and former longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster recruited Price when he was a standout player at Northern High, where he was named a second-team Washington Post All-Met.
Both Beamer and Foster, who retired two years ago, were among the first to congratulate Price on his promotion. They also provided guidance and promised to support him in any way they could through what figures to be one of the more challenging periods of his professional career.
Price inherits a team that is 5-5 and in danger of missing a bowl berth for a second consecutive season. Last year Virginia Tech finished 5-6 and opted out of a bowl appearance with players exhausted from dealing with coronavirus protocols.
The Hokies had been to a bowl game in 27 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak at the time.
“One of the first offices I sat in was Bud’s, and I’ve had great advice from guys I’ve played with, guys I’ve coached with in past schools,” Price said. “Coach Beamer, Coach Foster, they were all giving me great ideas and at the same time saying, ‘You’ve got to try to get through what everyone’s suggesting to you, and you’ve got to pick what you think is best.’ ”
The Hokies went 43-31 with Fuente as coach. After reaching No. 15 in the Associated Press rankings this season, Virginia Tech dropped five of seven games. It also lost three in a row at Lane Stadium, causing considerable displeasure among Hokies fans, who have grown accustomed to Virginia Tech’s supremacy in Blacksburg.
Athletic Director Whit Babcock made the decision to name Price as interim coach, adding during a Tuesday news conference that the search for a full-time coach will begin immediately.
Price compared the resiliency of this year’s team to that of the one he played on as a senior that began 0-2 but reeled off 10 consecutive victories, culminating in a Big East championship and a 28-10 win against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Price was a captain that season.
The first win in Price’s senior year came against then-No. 17 Miami, 13-7. It was the first win in program history against the Hurricanes.
“I’m just impressing on these guys that our story is not written,” Price said. “Our book’s not finished. What’s it going to say? At the end of the day, if we can find a way to win one, maybe two games, then maybe this team will be remembered as the most resilient, mentally tough team that Virginia Tech’s ever had, to overcome what they’ve gone through the last two years.”