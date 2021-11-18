Frese could temper any anger because the moment came after Reese had slid over and swatted the shot of the driving guard out of bounds. The previous defensive possession saw the 6-foot-3 Reese strip a ballhandler and go the other way for a layup. The No. 3 Terps have become known for their offensive prowess, but the 108-66 victory Thursday at Xfinity Center was primarily about the defense.
“I knew I was going to get a tech,” Reese said with a laugh. “I didn’t say what I usually say. I did say, ‘Give me that.’ I didn’t say what I usually say, but I knew I was going to get that tech and coach is going to get me on that. … We’re emphasizing on defense this year and if I can lead the pack and have my girls follow me, then that’s what we can do.”
Maryland used a 13-0 first-quarter run to take a 21-10 lead after 10 minutes and the game was all but decided. The lone Seahawk leads came at 2-0 and 4-1 and lasted all of 2:18.
The Terps (5-0) have outscored opponents 44-17 in the first quarter of their past two games.
Maryland’s emphasis on defense was reflected in the box score: The Seahawks had 14 turnovers by halftime and finished with 21. The Terps converted those turnovers into 30 points.
There were stretches where the Seahawks seemed unable to even get the ball across half-court. They were stripped, threw the ball away and were called for both 10-second and five-second violations.
“We’re trying to play the Maryland standard Coach B instilled in us for a while,” Maryland forward Mimi Collins said. “We do still have our ups and downs and we still have stuff to work on, but trust and believe we’re trying to live up to the Maryland standard.”
Reese continued her sophomore onslaught by matching her career high of 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds (nine offensive) for her fourth double-double in five games. She also had five steals, two blocks and three assists.
Katie Benzan has officially cleared her early-season shooting woes and finished with a season-high 22 points, including six three-pointers. Collins posted 21 points and nine rebounds, Ashley Owusu scored 16 and freshman Shyanne Sellers chipped in 13 points, nine assists and three steals.
Maryland native Carrie Gross led UNCW (1-2) with 17 points and DaCosta added 15.
“They’re third in the nation for a reason,” UNCW Coach Karen Barefoot said. “And they have the legend behind the scenes and that’s Brenda Frese. She’s not only a friend of mine, but she’s the best ever in the game. And so, to me, it was an honor to coach against the greatest of all time. Gave me chill bumps and I was excited about our team to experience this. I’m just glad that they didn’t back down.”
Here’s what you need to know from Thursday’s game:
Miller time
All-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller returned to the floor for the first time this season after dealing with a sore right knee. She participated in shoot-around before Tuesday’s win over Mount St. Mary’s and was cleared to play Thursday.
Miller came off the bench at the 7:08 mark of the first quarter and checked in and out twice during the quarter. After checking out the final time, her knee was wrapped in ice and she didn’t play the rest of the game. Frese said that was the plan and that she did not aggravate the injury. Miller finished with one rebound, one assist and missed her lone shot in four minutes of play. The team was plus-nine during Miller’s time on the floor.
“It's early, so just kind of day-to-day where it's like trying to get some minutes and then evaluating how the knee responds, to be a quite honest,” Frese said. “So we're kind of in uncharted territory with just day-to-day through this.”
Test time
The Terps, whose smallest margin of victory has been 21 points thus far, can expect a more stringent test Sunday when they host No. 6 Baylor.
The Bears are 3-0 and outscoring their opponents by 24.4 points per game. Baylor is led by 6-foot-4 forward NaLyssa Smith, who is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds. Smith was a 2021 all-American and is the reigning Big 12 player of the year.
“We’re looking forward to this game,” Benzan said of Baylor. “A top 10 matchup and playing them at home, it’s a great advantage and a great testament to where we are and see where we need to improve, but also our strengths.
“We welcome the challenge of playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. So having that opportunity to show what we have and show what's happening in College Park, it's going to be a fun day.”
No Faith
Junior forward Faith Masonius missed her second consecutive game because of an illness. Frese would not say whether the absence was coronavirus-related, but Masonius was with the team when the Terps played James Madison on Sunday and no one on the team has been quarantined as a close contact.