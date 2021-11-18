Miller came off the bench at the 7:08 mark of the first quarter and checked in and out twice during the quarter. After checking out the final time, her knee was wrapped in ice and she didn’t play the rest of the game. Frese said that was the plan and that she did not aggravate the injury. Miller finished with one rebound, one assist and missed her lone shot in four minutes of play. The team was plus-nine during Miller’s time on the floor.