Nov. 17: Justin Verlander returns to the Astros
For the second time this week, a would-be ace who missed the entire 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery earned a massive short-term deal. This time, it was 38-year-old, two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $25 million to return to the Houston Astros.
Verlander has been an Astro since late in the 2017 season and finished second in Cy Young voting in 2018 before winning it in 2019 at age 36. The Astros are hoping he returns to that form at age 39 despite pitching just six innings since the 2019 World Series ended. He threw for teams at a showcase last week, one that led to widespread interest and seemed to confirm to all parties that he is healthy enough to bet on.
The Astros did just that, reportedly committing the equivalent of $50 million to the righty, who will reportedly have a player option worth $25 million for 2023, too.
Nov. 16: Eduardo Rodriguez reaches five-year deal with the Tigers
Rodriguez has long been considered a top-of-the-rotation option, and he has flashed the ability to be a reliable left-handed ace at times in his career. But after he missed the 2020 season with covid-19 and related myocarditis, the 28-year-old was inconsistent in 2021.
But with a 4.16 ERA and a history of making at least 20 starts in every non-covid season since 2015, Rodriguez proved a hot free agent commodity as teams try to rebuild starting pitching. His deal with the Tigers, which will pay him a reported $77 million before incentives, signals that team’s commitment to surround young and promising arms with more experienced options.
Detroit seems likely to spend more this offseason, perhaps in anticipation of a postseason push in 2022 — and ahead of what President of Baseball Operations Al Avila said will be an expectation of contention in 2023.
Nov. 16: Noah Syndergaard heads to Angels on one-year deal
The former New York Mets ace missed all but the end of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery and has pitched a total of two major league innings since the end of 2019. But the Angels, in need of a massive rotation upgrade, decided to take the risk on the hard-throwing 29-year-old with some of the more explosive stuff of any starter in baseball.
In so doing, they committed $21 million to a potential ace to pair with Shohei Ohtani in what may end up being a six-man rotation next year.
Because the Mets had made Syndergaard the qualifying offer, the Angels will lose a draft pick by signing him. But that draft pick, whoever he was, probably wouldn’t have made the majors until the window for Ohtani, Mike Trout and the other stars peppering the Angels lineup were past their primes. This team, as indicated by General Manager Perry Minasian, Manager Joe Maddon and their early offseason aggressiveness, wants to win now.