Breaking: Shohei Ohtani, the two-way Angels star, wins the American League MVP award; Phillies’ Bryce Harper is the National League MVP

Ohtani, 27, put together a remarkable 2021 season for Los Angeles. He had 46 home runs and 100 RBI at the plate and made 23 starts on the mound, going 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA. Harper claimed the NL honors, finishing ahead of Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. in voting.

