Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, said in a phone interview that he spoke to Brown after the accusation was reported and Brown expressed that he is vaccinated.
“I said, ‘Antonio, are you vaccinated?’ He said, ‘Yes, I went to a drive-through [vaccination] site and I’m vaccinated,’ ” Burstyn said.
In a report by the Tampa Bay Times, Brown’s former live-in chef alleged that Brown obtained the fake vaccination card. The chef, Steven Ruiz, told the Times that Brown owes him $10,000.
The Buccaneers said in a written statement that “no irregularities were observed” in the vaccination cards submitted by the team’s players.
“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy,” the team said in its statement. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”
Any attempt by a player or a team staffer to use a fake vaccination card would be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to a person familiar with the situation. It is also a federal crime.
Individual NFL teams are responsible for verifying players’ and staffers’ vaccination status and no team has reported any issues during the verification process, according to the person with knowledge of the matter. The topic was raised by the league during a July 22 video conference with teams before their training camps began. Teams were instructed by the NFL to scrutinize vaccination cards, according to the person familiar with the situation.
The Buccaneers said before the season that they were fully vaccinated throughout their entire organization. Brown missed one game earlier this season after reportedly testing positive for the virus. He signed with the Buccaneers last season as he neared the completion of an eight-game suspension by the NFL for multiple violations of the personal conduct policy.