“The biggest thing I’ve seen with Ricky is that he’s starting to understand what our standards are,” Hoener said. “When he first came in, in my opinion, he didn’t have any standards. He was just playing, and that’s not a knock against him. A lot of guys are like that. From seeing what the other guys are doing, being around and having to put up with me, he’s starting to get the right understanding. It just doesn’t happen overnight.”