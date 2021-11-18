“It’s tough when you’ve been a head coach as long as we have been head coaches in the state of Texas,” he said, “and you’ve got to go be an assistant, because you don’t make decisions anymore, you make recommendations. And as good as Charlie was to me, Coach Strong, that was hard on me, to not be the one making the decisions. I made recommendations. And to most people, they’d be like, it’s a no-brainer. You’re a Texas high school football coach, you get offered a college job, you just go jump and do it. I would be willing to bet that a lot of my buddies have chosen to stay as Texas high school football coaches, because they didn’t want to go through that stage, you know, what I had to go through, of being an assistant. And that’s tough. That was hard on me because I’ve been running the show for 15 years. And you know, those guys make really good money, Texas high school football coaches, some of them make up to a hundred and eighty-five, two hundred thousand dollars.”