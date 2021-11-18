They bring out an offensive lineman who can talk the game with the best of them. They introduce a safety whose essence makes him a luminous reflection upon his parents. They’ve got a lot more players than those, of course, and they’ve found a lot of them close by, showing how San Antonio can shine in the Texas high school hierarchy with those football snobs from Dallas, Houston and Austin. They’ve got a doozy of a nickname — Roadrunners — which never hurts. Then they’ve got one of those rare coaches who turned 40 as a high school coach — nothing shameful there — and only then found his way toward this visible splash.
As a bonus, this hot-coaching-dude-of-the-moment, Jeff Traylor, also turned 41, 42, 43, 44, 45 and 46 while coaching the Gilmer High Buckeyes, two hours and change east of Dallas. Do you think that might furnish a guy with perspective?
Answer: Yeah.
When their program (10-0) welcomes UAB (7-3) for a Conference USA biggie on Saturday, it will happen only 3,731 days since the game of Sept. 3, 2011, the inaugural contest in the football history of a school born a year after the coach, who’s a bustling 53.
Anticipating Saturday, as should we all, senior offensive lineman Spencer Burford thanked the fans for their help last weekend — 30,105 turned up in the Alamodome — and said, “And if more people could show up, it would be lovely,” proving again that the world improves when offensive linemen deploy the word “lovely.”
He told of “poise and noise,” of a practice with “guys just flying around,” of players “getting extra treatment,” players doing extra playbook study, the “humbling situation” of a thorny tussle with Southern Mississippi last weekend, and the need to “not get the big head, not eat the cheese.” That might introduce the far-flung to this team’s quirky little thing about rat traps and avoiding the cheese (complacency), especially because they might serve cheese later in life when, as safety Rashad Wisdom put it, “Down the line, you know, these dudes (teammates) definitely, you know, will be in my wedding, they’re gonna know my kids, stuff like that.”
Wisdom, one of those players who reminds that messy old college football does teem with impressive human beings, once posed at age 10 for a football-camp photo with his beloved brother and with Coach Larry Coker. Coker would be the same former national champion at Miami (Fla.) — and very nearly two-time national champion — who coached UTSA at its outset. Yet as Coker did that, a 10-year-old Wisdom didn’t even know some funky football start-up happened 30 miles from his home in Converse.
“It’s wild,” he said. “I never would have thought about it. It’s wild to see how things come around,” and now, “By the time I’m gone and up out of here, I know it’s going to be a place I can’t even imagine. This is just the start of it.”
It also might help cure San Antonio of its overlooked place in Texas football, beneath conceited Dallas, humongous Houston and the Austin of Drew Brees, Nick Foles, Baker Mayfield, Garrett Wilson, Justin Tucker et al. More state titles in the 11 divisions than the three this century might help also. Wisdom said of San Antonio, “It’s the seventh-largest city in the nation.” Unprompted, in his office, moments later, Traylor said, “It’s the seventh-largest city in the country.”
To stay in it, the second-year coach just signed a serious, 10-year, $28-million extension, and wasn’t that something. Back up in Gilmer, Traylor and his wife, Cari, never liked the idea of moving their three children until the children got to be teenagers when they “weren’t listening to me anymore, anyway, because they’re teenagers, right?” He got to 46 with a 3-2 record in state title games and a stadium named for him, and he made one of those life decisions about how regret might inflate and howl if it involved not trying something rather than trying and thudding.
The estimable Charlie Strong hired Traylor at Texas in February 2015, and soon Traylor won Big 12 recruiter of the year, and soon they all got sacked in one of those exorbitant purges the Longhorns hold every few years, whereupon Traylor went to SMU, then Arkansas, then San Antonio.
The path has left him as a crackling conversationalist without slickness, and the grounded nature of that path might teach us some things, foremost this: The landscape crawls with damned-excellent coaches you never heard of.
“I could rattle off a list of a hundred that could do what I’m doing,” Traylor said, then explained a reason they might not, a reason that might not occur to football freaks.
“It’s tough when you’ve been a head coach as long as we have been head coaches in the state of Texas,” he said, “and you’ve got to go be an assistant, because you don’t make decisions anymore, you make recommendations. And as good as Charlie was to me, Coach Strong, that was hard on me, to not be the one making the decisions. I made recommendations. And to most people, they’d be like, it’s a no-brainer. You’re a Texas high school football coach, you get offered a college job, you just go jump and do it. I would be willing to bet that a lot of my buddies have chosen to stay as Texas high school football coaches, because they didn’t want to go through that stage, you know, what I had to go through, of being an assistant. And that’s tough. That was hard on me because I’ve been running the show for 15 years. And you know, those guys make really good money, Texas high school football coaches, some of them make up to a hundred and eighty-five, two hundred thousand dollars.”
So he coaches because coaches must coach, at a program that lately has gone from 3-9 to 10-0 across four seasons, but also: “I feel a tremendous obligation to my Texas high school coaching buddies. The better my team looks when it’s on the field, the better chance one of my buddies has of getting hired.”
So he gets up at 3 a.m., and he’s put in nine hours by noon, and he’s loved all 540 minutes of that, and he says, “And when you’re rebuilding a program, there’s a shot of adrenaline that almost lasts for three years. Like, you could just go for three years. And then about the end of those three years, you almost just (laugh) collapse for a couple weeks, and go, ‘Whew, I think we’ve got this thing up and going.’ We’re close to having this thing up and going.”
Meanwhile, the three children raised predominantly in Gilmer became total deadbeats. The first coaches the New Orleans Saints’ linebackers even though he hasn’t seen 30, the second son works at the “Today” show and shares New York rent with three buddies (merely among the best life situations on this turbulent Earth), and the third, the daughter, is studying abroad in Milan.
After she came to say goodbye at football practice in August at the cusp of one smash of a season, the coach went over to the corner of the field and sobbed. Even the far-flung who wondered about this weird “UTSA” could identify with that.