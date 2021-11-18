The Cavaliers know that a victory over division-leading No. 18 Pittsburgh (8-2, 5-1) Saturday afternoon at Heinz Field means owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win in the regular season-finale against Virginia Tech in Charlottesville then secures a berth in the ACC championship game.
“As you really consider where we are, I don’t think there’s a chance for two games to be more meaningful for a season and to our team than these two with the implications,” Coach Bronco Mendenhall said during his Monday news conference. “Which is a Coastal championship, a state championship, then anything that would come after the results of these two. I think our team acknowledges that and understands it.”
The most pressing concern for Virginia in facing a third straight ranked opponent is the status of ailing quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The junior missed his first game of the season in this past weekend’s 28-3 loss to No. 8 Notre Dame with an undisclosed injury.
Armstrong, who leads major college football in total offense (425.3 yards per game), was injured Oct. 30 during a 66-49 road loss to No. 14 Brigham Young. He pointed to his left rib cage while on the sideline during the fourth quarter after throwing his second interception, telling coaches and the athletic training staff, “It’s broken.”
Mendenhall since has not specified the severity of the injury, only saying Armstrong again will be a game-time decision as he continues to receive treatment and sits out practice.
“I’m hoping more for second to second than day-to-day,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong. “Put it this way: It might be hour to hour. I’m not sure we go from day-to-day to second to second. I’m hoping it’s at least hour to hour, but I would prefer second to second.”
Armstrong set the Cavaliers’ single-season record for passing yards (3,557), needing only nine games this year to break the mark immediate predecessor Bryce Perkins established in 2019. The dual threat left-hander needs 480 yards to break the program’s single-season record for total offense, which Perkins also owns.
Armstrong spent the last game in sweats while wearing a headset to be able to communicate with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck. Between series, he spoke extensively with backup Jay Woolfolk, who was making the first start of his career.
“During practice, man, Brennan is completely engrossed in every single play,” Mendenahall said. “You can see him kind of stepping and moving, concentrating as if the ball is in his hands. Each time that Jay comes off, Brennan is telling him what he saw, then how that matched what Jay saw.”
Woolfolk became the first non-redshirt freshman to start for Virginia since 1977, completing 18-of-33 passes for 196 yards without a touchdown. He threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times, a function, according to Mendenhall, of not diagnosing coverage schemes quickly enough and holding the ball too long.
Virginia’s wide receivers also have held themselves culpable for the offense scoring by far its fewest points of the season last weekend. Keytaon Thompson had 110 yards receiving on nine catches, but no other player managed more than 37 yards in what had been the country’s top-ranked offense.
Dontayvion Wicks, who leads the Cavaliers in receiving yards (1,004), vowed in the next game to gain greater separation off the line of scrimmage, allowing Woolfolk to complete throws quicker into wider windows and avoid Pittsburgh’s frenzied pass rush.
Woolfolk’s second interception came on a pass intended for Wicks, who had been open momentarily before Notre Dame safety DJ Brown broke on the throw and leaped to make the catch in the game’s closing seconds, preventing Virginia’s bid to reach the end zone.
Wicks said he should have released to the boundary instead of inside, which would have made the thrown less demanding. Thus communication between Woolfolk and his wide receivers and tight ends has been a major point of emphasis during practice this week.
“I feel like being [Notre Dame] was a top-10 team, that helped [Woolfolk] out a lot with the speed of the game,” said Wicks, who is the fifth player in program history to amass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. “Just helping him focus more on what he needs to do to help us out, what he needs to see better.”